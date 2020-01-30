THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Jan. 30, 1930

Black Hills baked potatoes have captured the taste of the epicures who dine at the Palmer House in Chicago. Sometime ago samples of Bliss Triumph and Early Ohio spuds grown on non-irrigated land west of Fairburn were sent to the purchasing agent. He had them served in the café, grill and main dining room of the hotel, baked. They immediately caught on and requested a supply for the balance of the winter, stipulating that a quantity of the Black Hills paper sacks to enclose the hot potatoes be sent along with.

Gas lamps are being installed in the halls, gymnasium and entrances of the Sturgis High School for emergency purposes. The action to install the lights was taken following the necessary postponement of a basketball game recently because of the electric lights going out during the game.

Feb. 1, 1940

TEXACO workmen completed installation the past week of a new modern gasoline pump at the Hill Motor Company here. It is a Wayne-type pump and replaced an old style pump which has been at the garage. Another pump will be added later, according to tentative plans.