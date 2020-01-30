THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Feb. 3, 1910
Wednesday was Ground Hog Day and since it was one of the clearest days of the winter his lordship could not help but have seen his shadow and has returned to his quarters for another 6 weeks. Better lay in a supply of coal.
A dispatch received last week states that S.C. Polley of Deadwood, Secretary of State, had the honor of being Governor of South Dakota for a few days recently during the absence of both the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
Jan. 29, 1920
We are pleased to announce to patrons and others interested that the Newell High School is now an accredited school. We have undertaken to meet all the standards of accreditment in this state since the beginning of the term. The local High School is classified as a 3-year accredited High School and hired a 3rd High School certified teacher for next year.
Rose Seitz and Dorothy Hoy were up to Newell last Saturday arranging for the advertisement of the Leap Year Dance which the young ladies of the Vale community are giving tomorrow evening.
Jan. 30, 1930
Black Hills baked potatoes have captured the taste of the epicures who dine at the Palmer House in Chicago. Sometime ago samples of Bliss Triumph and Early Ohio spuds grown on non-irrigated land west of Fairburn were sent to the purchasing agent. He had them served in the café, grill and main dining room of the hotel, baked. They immediately caught on and requested a supply for the balance of the winter, stipulating that a quantity of the Black Hills paper sacks to enclose the hot potatoes be sent along with.
Gas lamps are being installed in the halls, gymnasium and entrances of the Sturgis High School for emergency purposes. The action to install the lights was taken following the necessary postponement of a basketball game recently because of the electric lights going out during the game.
Feb. 1, 1940
TEXACO workmen completed installation the past week of a new modern gasoline pump at the Hill Motor Company here. It is a Wayne-type pump and replaced an old style pump which has been at the garage. Another pump will be added later, according to tentative plans.
Jim McFarlane, Twilight vicinity, had the misfortune to break down with his car last week on his way to Newell. Ralph Kirk and Cecil Culver repaired it for him and he continued on his trip to town to do errands.
Feb. 2, 1950
Films on Custer State Park were shown at a special meeting sponsored by the Newell Community Club at the VFW hall here Tuesday evening and Park Superintendent Les Price and State Poet Laureate Badger Clark spoke to those present. Price explained the operation and different features of the Park and Clark spoke briefly of his life in Custer State Park for the past 23 years and recited two of his humorous poems.
In 1859 there were more sheep than people in the United States. In 1949 there were 5 persons for each sheep. We have permitted sheep numbers to decrease to an alarming low point. Now is a good time to rehabilitate our flocks. Sheep are one of the most economic animals to raise; they subsist largely on grass and other roughage. In addition to the income from the lambs, the owner derives enough from the wool clipped from the ewes to pay for her keep.
Feb. 4, 1960
The Federal Soil, Water & Research facility at Newell, SD definitely will not be closed and it will not be moved, Senator Karl E. Mundt said today. Mundt, a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Sub Committee which has jurisdiction for final approvals for such projects, issued his statement following an hour’s personal conference with Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Ervin L. Peterson, who is in charge of USDA research activities.
Diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough shots will be given Monday morning for all 4 and 5 year old pre-school children as well as all basketball team members who were not given shots last week, according to Mrs. Huge T. Caton. PTA President. At the earlier clinic, a total of 318 Newell students received shots administered by Dr. J. F. Pokorny assisted by Maude Munroe.