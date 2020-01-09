THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Jan. 13, 1910

Charley Barton came in Sunday morning with the Bixby mail after having been out all week. He broke down Monday night, the first day out and was out all night. He froze one foot pretty bad.

According to press dispatches sent out from Washington, Seth Bullock was last week re-appointed as US Marshall for South Dakota for a term of 4 years. Mr. Bullock is a close friend of ex-president T. Roosevelt and the re-appointment is said to be both recognition of what he has done as well as a compliment to the former president.

Jan. 8, 1920

Owing to the increase in the cost of transportation and practically all other expenses pertaining to the practice of medicine, it has become necessary for us to increase our charges and the following will be used as a basis: Office calls $2 and up; Day visit in town $4 and $5; Day visit in country $1 per mile one-way transpiration fee, additional fee for attendance upon cases of confinement, fractures, etc; Night visits in country and other services the charge will be increased accordingly. Posted by: Dr. Oscar H. Clark, Dr. Fred L. Mitchell, Dr. V.R. Hodges