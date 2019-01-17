Jan. 21, 1909
Four 4-horse teams are now busy hauling 300,000 feet of lumber from Belle Fourche to the Vale vicinity, to be used in the construction of 100’s of bridges which are to be thrown across the outlet canals, which will convey water to the arid lands under the Belle Fourche Irrigation Project which this coming summer will furnish water for irrigation. The work will keep the teamsters busy till after the first of May at least.
Alli Reed, the telephone man, installed 2 more phones in Vale this week, at Driscoll & Sampont Department Store and Rosander’s residence. The telephone is reaching the outlaying districts, with 60 miles of wire; one can talk from Vale to any point in the Hills south to Nebraska, switch connections being made in Sturgis.
Jan. 16, 1919
The Newell School with all teachers re-opened on Monday with attendance about 50 percent. The attendance has increased daily and now nearly 75 percent resumed their studies. Miss Herbert, the nurse in charge of Emergency Hospital, is in attendance and makes inspections of the pupils to guard against influenza infections.
Muskrats are becoming a menace to the operations of irrigation canals and farm stock dams, their numbers are increasing at an astonishing rate. They burrow through banks in the most critical places and undermine farm stock water supply for the winter. Muskrat pelts are worth a pretty penny and every farmer should provide his boys with traps and urge the destruction of the pest.
Jan. 17, 1929
Another coyote hunt was staged near Vale last Sunday and one hunter was lucky enough to kill one, which evidently was a pet as it had a collar around its neck. Howard Sheridan of Hoover plans on being here with his hounds next Sunday.
Govert Van derBoom of Govert and Louis C. Jones of Gill have taken the agency to handle International Harvester Co. products and will shortly open an office and warehouse in Newell when a suitable site is located. For many years they have been residents of the Slim Buttes where Van derBoom conducted a General Mercantile business and Mr. Jones operated a ranch in the Buttes.
Jan. 19, 1939
Charles R. Campbell, an investigator for the U.S. Alcohol Tax Unit, assisted by J.H. Sinclair, SD Tax man, Pierre, announced here that a 50-gallon liquor still was confiscated several days ago from farms about 25 miles southwest of Bison and Mud Butte. He added that no arrests have been made at this time.
The same horse that staged the run-away on Main St. last week staged another Monday with more serious results. Otto Evers and Benny Curtis were driving near the cemetery south of town when the horse again became unmanageable and ran. Both boys were thrown out of the buggy, which was nearly demolished. Benny was rushed to a Rapid City hospital as it was feared he was hurt internally. Otto suffered from bruises but at last reports both youngsters were recovering nicely.
Jan. 20, 1949
Miss Esther Anderson, 17, Newell High School Senior and daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Carl D. Anderson, will appear with girls from ten other Black Hills Communities for title of the Annual Black Hills Ski Meet at Terry Peak this coming Sunday. Miss Anderson is sponsored by the Newell Jr. Chamber of Commerce. Miss Barbara Kinghorn, also a NHS Senior and First Runner-up will accompany Anderson. Costumes for both girls were furnished by funds donated by Newell businesses.
Saturday’s recurring blizzard marooned a score of travelers in this territory, with most of the motorists abandoning their stalled vehicles along US 212 and SD 79. Among them were Ernest and Bill Blomberg of Bixby seeking to comply with the day’s deadline for preparation and submission of Income Tax returns.
Jan. 15, 1959
Butte County Daugters of the American Revolution annual citizenship nomination awards have been announced this week; Karen Lyons, daughter of Mrs. Theresa Lyons, Newell High School; Carol Trohkimoinen, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. George T. Trohkinoinen, Vale High School; Bonnie Breckenfeldt, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Breckenfeldt, Nisland High School, and Joyce Abrahamson, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Seth Abrahamson, Belle Fourche High School.
Box delivery and collection mail service between Nisland and Newell on the Newell to Belle Fourche Star Route was authorized effective last week according to Newell Post Master Paul A. Wiest. There are approximately 32 potential patrons who could benefit from the new service and patrons who desire the service are reminded that they must provide approved mail boxes at their own expense and located on the right-hand side of the road in the direction of travel.
Jan. 17, 1979
Sunday, the John Deere 7020 tractor owned by Goeringer Bros. of Newell was driven to Rapid City. Rapid City Implement Co. is trucking it to Mitchell, where it joined the Tractorcade to Washington, DC. Doug Simmons and Dan Oedekoven, both of Nisland, are the tractorcade drivers. They took along a bushel of corn and bushel of wheat to be auctioned on the Whitehouse Lawn when the tractorcade reaches the capitol.
NHS Seniors Vicky VanSickle, Gary Nelson and Percy Bekken with class Advisors Sherry Smeenk and Don Tishmack met January 19 with Superintendent Don Heil and Principal Walt Johnson with plans for possible outdoor graduation ceremonies. The officials accepted the idea of which they approved and advised them the next step is to present it to the Board of Education at their February meeting to also get their approval.