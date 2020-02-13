THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Feb. 17, 1910

Some excitement was created during the past few days by the report that the men at work on the Homestake ditch had struck a body of gold ore on A.S. Gates’ place southwest of town. There appears to be some foundation for the report as the rock is not unlike the rich ore found on the Ragged Top District a few years ago. Samples of the rock have been sent to Lead and Rapid City for assay.

Tuesday night about 7:00 two very bright moon dogs were to be seen. The old timers say that they are a sure indication of cold weather and Wednesday there was no reason to doubt their assertion, for it SURE was cold.

F.V. Braden goes to Sturgis tomorrow to receive a car of big work mares he recently purchased in Nebraska. This stock is all well broken and ready to go to work. Eighteen will be on sell at Shevling’s Vale barn here for the present.

Feb. 12, 1920