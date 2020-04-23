THEN "N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

The Squire Dingee Pickle Co. of Vale will discontinue its own pickle growing operations in this territory this year but will establish receiving stations at Newell and Nisland to facilitate the handling of pickles grown by individual farmers; it was pointed out this week by E.H. Hunt, Vale. The price of pickles this year will be slightly higher than last year, which was the highest ever paid in the Valley. Mexican and Indian help have been making good wages where they receive only half the pickle checks, while the families who pick their own patches and receive all the income have made some very favorable reports. The Squire Dingee Co. will co operate with the growers in every way possible and will assist in the delivery of pickles to the 3 receiving stations during the busy season.