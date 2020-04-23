THEN "N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

April 27, 1910
Chas Kindholm, died from the effect of a gun shot wound through the head at the Otto Anderson ranch south of Newell Thursday morning. Just how the wound was inflicted is not known. Mr. Kindholm was a native of Sweden and came to Horse Creek 1894; he has been engaged in stock raising and farming with Otto Anderson. The body was followed to the cemetery by the Woodmen and Oddfellows to both of which he belonged.
Dry Creek will be bridged this week in 2 places. One crossing will be put south of the Wilson School section 1½ miles north of town and another directly east of Newell. Both bridges go on the section line and will give the settlers east and north an open road to the busiest town under the project.
April 22, 1920
W.A. Brooks of Lincoln, Neb representing the Lincoln Air Craft Corporation arrived here on Friday and remained for several days to close a contract with the Northwestern Aircraft Corp., a closed Corporation of nearly all local men, for 10 Lincoln Standard Aeoroplanes to be delivered within the year. Under the terms of the contract, the local association will equip, hanger, etc., besides maintaining adequate personnel of mechanics program contemplated. They also met with H. H. Roe professional pilot who will pilot the first ship back to Newell.
Martin Stolz arrived here Tuesday of this week from Chicago, where he was released from the Cubs. Martin made a good showing on the big league, but several of the older players returned and were given preferences and he asked for a clear bill. He expects to leave tomorrow for Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, where he will twirl for that Club in the Western Canadian League during the coming season.
April 24, 1930
That Newell has an excellent chance to secure a flax straw tow mill is evidenced in a report made by W. D. Buchholz and Beyer Aune, who attended a meeting in Rapid City Wednesday. Some 50 farmers the territory adjacent to Rapid City were guests of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce and met Mat Kauffman, head of Kauffman & Co., Inc. of New York City who has spent several days in Black Hills Territory making a survey of prospects for locating several flax tow mills. With the use of new machinery a good grade of linen now can be manufactured from flax straw, hitherto a waste material. Kauffman and his party left today for Chicago to discuss transportation matters with officials of the C&NW Railroad Co.
John Frederick, better known throughout the Black Hills as “Grasshopper Jim” was pronounced insane this morning by the Meade County insanity board, as the result of his shooting of 2 persons yesterday with a shotgun. He will be taken to the insane hospital at Yankton; it was said by State’s Attorney Earl V. Morrell.
April 25, 1940
Seniors of the Western South Dakota and Eastern Wyoming high schools have accepted an invitation to attend the 10th Annual School of Mines Engineer’s Circus & Open House April 26. A full day of activities has been arranged for the visiting seniors. High-lights of the day will be a matinee of 8 vaudeville acts by campus organizations and a sunset dance. Special laboratory experiments will be conducted for benefit of visitors. The Mines swimming pool will be open for the students during the day and the circus will be repeated at a public performance during the evening and will be followed by a public dance.
Rev. E.E. Erickson attended a meeting Monday evening at the Alex Johnson Hotel in Rapid City for the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America. The camp at Old Broadax, finances and regional Scouters convention to be held next fall were discussed.
April 27, 1950
The Squire Dingee Pickle Co. of Vale will discontinue its own pickle growing operations in this territory this year but will establish receiving stations at Newell and Nisland to facilitate the handling of pickles grown by individual farmers; it was pointed out this week by E.H. Hunt, Vale. The price of pickles this year will be slightly higher than last year, which was the highest ever paid in the Valley. Mexican and Indian help have been making good wages where they receive only half the pickle checks, while the families who pick their own patches and receive all the income have made some very favorable reports. The Squire Dingee Co. will co operate with the growers in every way possible and will assist in the delivery of pickles to the 3 receiving stations during the busy season.
Special business meeting of the Newell American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts with a joint session following will be held this Friday evening. The respective commanders Ralph Hedrick and Art Jones have announced. They will discuss and formulate plans for observance of Memorial Day in Newell. All Veterans are urged to attend the 8 o’clock meeting at the City Hall and the VFW Legion Hall and to participate in the joint session following.
April 28, 1960
A WWII acquaintance was renewed in Newell last Friday when Congressman George McGovern and Newell farmer Waldemar Dahlquist visited together at an informal coffee and doughnut reception for the former sponsored by Newell Commercial Club at the Cove Café. The 2 recalled incidents of their war service, during which Dahlquist served as a ground crew chief for planes piloted by McGovern in Italy, during 1944 and 1945. McGovern and Dahlquist had met for the first time since WWII when the former spoke here at the BEC annual meeting.
Trout stocking schedules for the week of April 25-29 call for the release of 3,500 rainbow trout plus 1,750 brook and brown trout in the Black Hills lakes, streams and dams according to Cleghorn Fish Hatchery Officials in Rapid City.
