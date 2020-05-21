THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

May 26, 1910
J.L. Payne of Belle Fourche has been stung by the “land bee” and as a result has placed a filing on a quarter section of as fine land as ever laid outdoors. His farm is 2½ miles from the Government Townsite of Newell and is under the ditch. He believes himself to be exceedingly lucky in getting, so good a piece of land and says before a half decade of years roll around the land will be worth as much even $1000 an acre and as soon as school closes he is planning on moving his family out on the homestead and will devote as much time there himself as possible on improving his farm.
Work on the C.F. McClung Pool Hall is progressing rapidly. He expects to have it completed in a week or 10 days. A meeting will be held at the Pool Hall June 5, at 2 o’clock sharp, for the purpose of organizing the Newell Band. Everyone with a talent and interested, kindly be present. Frank H. McClung is conducting the meeting.
May 20, 1920
Numerous reports as to the unsafe conditions of the Orman Dam were circulated after the storm of last week. From all reliable reports there has not been anytime of the high water that the structure was in danger, although the water rose over a foot above the spillway.
Rev. J.J. Hull, Boston, will be preaching Sunday at the 11 AM Service at the Methodist Episcopal Church at the Theatorium. A lecture on China will be given at the Church Monday evening by a returned Chinese Missionary. A good attendance is desired at the meeting, road and weather permitting. Cake and ice cream will be served by the young men, to whom a vote of thanks is extended for their generosity.
May 22, 1930
It is reported that fire Monday morning completely destroyed the ranch home of Mr. & Mrs. Alva Glover on Willow Creek east of Newell. Mrs. Glover had left the house for a few minutes, while heating wash water on an oil stove and it is thought that the stove either exploded or water boiled over to start the fire. Everything in the house was consumed in the flames. Insurance on the amount of $1000 is reported to have been carried. The house had just recently been completed and was a commodious one-story residence.
A bunch of Ft, Meade soldiers was camped near the Tommy Brown Bridge close to the Belle Fourche River, enjoying a vacation for several days of R&R.
May 23, 1940
Clarence Gladden, Vale youth, drowned shortly after 5 o’clock Monday afternoon in a deep hole in Cottonwood Creek west of Vale after courageously resurging one of 2 small girls from the icy waters of the stream. While fishing, Alice Burke caught her hook in a tree and fell into the water trying to loose it. In attempting to rescue her playmate, Marietta Williamson, waded out as far as she could but was unable to save her. Gladden was passing on a tractor when he heard the screams. Leaping from the tractor he plunged into the water while the other girl ran for help. After pushing the unconscious girl out of the deeper water to where two men stopping pulled her out. Alice and Clarence were transported to Newell, where, the girl was revived and according to Dr. Clark, Gladden was wither stricken by the extreme shock or by cramps in the icy water, was unable to gain a foothold to get out.
The largest class in the history of the School of Mines will be graduated at the 53rd Commencement on May 31. Seventy-four candidates for degrees at the program held at the Alex Johnson which J.V. N Durr, New York City, famed metallurgist and inventor will talk. Local Senior candidates are: Walfred Jukkola, Newell, Chemical Engineering; Paul Esmay, Belle Fourhce Electrical Engineering; Orville Johnson Vale, John Malcolm, Newell and Dalls Fowler, Belle Fourche all Mining Engineering.
May 25, 1950
Students who are going to work during the summer vacation in work that is covered by the Social Security Act must have Social Security account numbers according to Conrad C. Benson, manager of the Social Security field office, Rapid City. This applies to all students no matter what their age or whether they expect to work only temporarily, part-time or only for a few hours. Students who have Social Security cards but have last them should apply for duplicate cards well in advance of the time they expect to go to work.
Last rites for Chambers Kellar, 83, Chief Counsel for the Homestake Mining Co. and veteran lawyer of the Back Hills were held Monday from the Christ Episcopal Church in Lead. A Southerner, born in Tenn, Kellar won high honors at Vanderbilt University and he played a vital role in Black Hills and South Dakota history after being admitted to the state bar. He served in many legal capacities, numerous civic and fraternal groups.
May 26, 1960
Rodent outbreaks which have caused millions of dollars in crop losses have been occurring throughout the nation, according to Bureau of Sport Fisheries & Wildlife. Since 1957 rodent caused damages has amounted into the millions of dollars in portions of the Northwest where field populations have exploded. In some areas, the meadow mouse population has hit from 2000 to 3000 per acre, practically denuding alfalfa fields. In the southern region, cotton rats became so numerous in Oklahoma and Texas that peanut, watermelon, tomatoes and other crops were damaged beyond harvesting. In a 10-acre field, 10,000 rats were trapped and eradicated.
Plans for an Open House at the Hiwayman Café, with free treats for everyone from 9 AM to 4 PM this Friday, are announced by Cy and Henry Colgrove, who recently purchased the business from Mr. & Mrs. Francis Haley. The Colgrove Bros also operate the 212-79 Servicenter in the same building as the café. They report they will continue to keep both open on a 24-hour basis, with drive-up customer service to be initiated at the café for the summer. Mr. & Mrs. Haley will remain in Newell, where he is engaged in the auctioneering business. They have purchased the Roger Van derBoom house just south of the Irrigation District.
