THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

It is reported that fire Monday morning completely destroyed the ranch home of Mr. & Mrs. Alva Glover on Willow Creek east of Newell. Mrs. Glover had left the house for a few minutes, while heating wash water on an oil stove and it is thought that the stove either exploded or water boiled over to start the fire. Everything in the house was consumed in the flames. Insurance on the amount of $1000 is reported to have been carried. The house had just recently been completed and was a commodious one-story residence.

Clarence Gladden, Vale youth, drowned shortly after 5 o’clock Monday afternoon in a deep hole in Cottonwood Creek west of Vale after courageously resurging one of 2 small girls from the icy waters of the stream. While fishing, Alice Burke caught her hook in a tree and fell into the water trying to loose it. In attempting to rescue her playmate, Marietta Williamson, waded out as far as she could but was unable to save her. Gladden was passing on a tractor when he heard the screams. Leaping from the tractor he plunged into the water while the other girl ran for help. After pushing the unconscious girl out of the deeper water to where two men stopping pulled her out. Alice and Clarence were transported to Newell, where, the girl was revived and according to Dr. Clark, Gladden was wither stricken by the extreme shock or by cramps in the icy water, was unable to gain a foothold to get out.