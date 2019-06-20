June 24, 1909
Something like 15 homestead applications have been filed before Commissioner Behrens this week since the rumor started that the railway was going to the Government Townsite and all of the filings have been on land near the Townsite.
John D. Kirk and Mahlon Van Loon left the first of the week for Belle Fourche where they will load out supplies for the North Country. They will load back with wool. They expect to freight both ways until the wool season is over.
June 19, 1919
More than 30,000 small towns in the United States are reported without telegraph service as a result of the refusal of the Order of Radio Telegraphers to handle commercial messages during the strike of the Commercial Telegraphers Union. 80,000 telegraphers scattered throughout the nation are members of the Union. Also 130,000 telephone girls are expected to also strike Monday.
A big school election was held at Vale Tuesday, nearly everyone turned out to vote for Consolidation. Miss Mae Scotney, Butte County School Superintendent, visited and gave a very pleasing address to the teachers and patrons.
June 20, 1929
While excavating for a basement for the Kingsbury Store some bones were unearthed which were believed to be those of a human being, presumably of an Indian, fur trapper or early pioneer.
A four-day Chautauqua program has been announced at Nisland to being Tuesday evening, June 25, the following days’ afternoon programs are also to be given. The committee at Nisland reports their attention to bring a good class of entertainment to the Valley and appreciate the splendid co-operation given to them from the neighboring towns of Newell and Vale.
June 20, 1939
Despite the downward plunge in the mercury from a chilly wind that blew the length and breath of the Black Hills Sunday, the Passion Play of the Black Hills was dedicated and launched in impressive fashion. In a natural amphitheater on the western edge of Spearfish, giving the audience a commanding view of Lookout Mountain, a large crowd gathered for the evening ceremonies.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the most drastic curtailments of poor relief yet taken by any county in South Dakota became necessary last week as the Butte County Commission faced a shortage of funds. The Board was forced to stop the services of the county physician and to announce it cannot pay anymore hospital cases and is forced to set up a commissary where only the groceries necessary for the maintenance of life will be given to the very needy.
June 23, 1949
Cattle should be vaccinated against anthrax before the July and August hot weather; cattle should be vaccinated early during cool weather, since inoculation during the hot season, when danger of infection is greater, do not always give complete protection. According to Dr. R.S. Robinson, Secretary of State Livestock Sanitary Board, the state has not had an outbreak of anthrax since 1937.
Butte County has double prominence in the June 1949 issue of “The Readers Digest”, a leading magazine in the U.S. and 14 foreign countries. A condensed article on the life of Sam H. Bober, prominent Newell seedsman and farmer has appeared in “Prairie Schooner”, Boulder, CO written by Paul Friggens formerly of St. Onge also editor of “The Farm Journal”. Friggens spent several weeks in Butte County gathering material for his story on Sam Bober “Chronicles of Americanization” a biography of Bober “From Russian Peasant to American Pioneer.”
June 18, 1959
A pilot narrowly escaped injury when his Super Cub plane hit a tree and crashed to the ground early Wednesday 5:30 AM. Dale Wright, Spearfish was flying to spray sugar beets on the Fred Homan farm northeast of Nisland. The plane owned by Arnold Kolb from Spearfish Flying Service, had just flown over the Homan house and was returning for another load of chemicals as the plane hit the tree when it swung around and crashed into the ground. Wright was able to crawl out and taken immediately to Belle Fourche Hospital with only facial cuts and bruises, being released in a few hours.
A Father-Son Banquet will be held in the Lutheran Church Friday at 6 p.m. Dads and boys are invited to enjoy a time of fun and fellowship together in the cool and comfortable church basement, Pastor John Hopp reports. Dinner will be served by the ladies of the church, but the program will be for men and boys only.
June 20, 1979
When Allyn Amundson was cleaning up debris in the building he bought on 3rd Street, downtown Newell, he found a Red Crown sign. The sign depicting the price of gasoline at 10 cents per gallon. He would appreciate any history on the sign or building, stop by Al’s Plumbing, Heating & Refrigerator shop if you have information.
The temperature hit 103 degrees, breaking 20-year records. Humidity was only 12%, so fire danger was extreme. Otherwise June 11 through 15 was typical, a lovely June week. Wild roses are blooming and so many yards look beautiful with their spring flowers in spite of the heat and drought.