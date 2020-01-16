THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Jan. 20, 1910

It is understood here in Vale, that another new town is being started near the Government Townsite. Already there has been 1 building erected in which N.M. Bratton will conduct a general merchandise and hardware business. It is also understood that a bank will be opened as soon as a building can be erected. Mr. Bratton is circulating a petition for a Post Office.

The ice harvest is nearly ended and only 1 accident reported to date. Bert Beals had the misfortune to fall in the pond but was soon rescued.

On account of the deep snow out north, the horses for big combination auction sale that was to have been held here on January 29 can’t be gotten in and consequently the sale has been indefinitely postponed. Mr. Marks is very much disappointed in this but will doubtless start these sales as soon as the weather permits.

Jan. 15, 1920

The Board of Education of Newell District has been for some time in consultation with architects for the making of plans for a suitable and modern High School building for our district. The proposition will require the voting of bonds in the district in the amount of $50,000,000. A meeting of the PTA on Friday evening went on record as unanimously in favor of the project.