THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Jan. 20, 1910
It is understood here in Vale, that another new town is being started near the Government Townsite. Already there has been 1 building erected in which N.M. Bratton will conduct a general merchandise and hardware business. It is also understood that a bank will be opened as soon as a building can be erected. Mr. Bratton is circulating a petition for a Post Office.
The ice harvest is nearly ended and only 1 accident reported to date. Bert Beals had the misfortune to fall in the pond but was soon rescued.
On account of the deep snow out north, the horses for big combination auction sale that was to have been held here on January 29 can’t be gotten in and consequently the sale has been indefinitely postponed. Mr. Marks is very much disappointed in this but will doubtless start these sales as soon as the weather permits.
Jan. 15, 1920
The Board of Education of Newell District has been for some time in consultation with architects for the making of plans for a suitable and modern High School building for our district. The proposition will require the voting of bonds in the district in the amount of $50,000,000. A meeting of the PTA on Friday evening went on record as unanimously in favor of the project.
There’s big money in muskrat trapping, if you ship them to Shubert. Shubert wants South Dakota furs, all you can ship and they will pay extremely high prices with results in more money and quicker. The largest house in the world dealing exclusively in American raw furs, located in Chicago, Illinois.
Sunday school which has been discontinued at the Empire School for a short time on account of the coal shortage is being held again each Sunday morning.
Jan. 16, 1930
Another change in ownership of the Richards Billiard Parlor occurred Saturday when Owen W. Anderson of Belle Fourche bought out Coyle Brothers who recently had taken over the property from A.E. Richards, proprietor of the Richards Hotel. Mr. Anderson formerly operated a parlor at Spearfish.
A monument to a mail carrier who rode the pony express in days when the mail man dodged arrows instead of automobiles would be erected under a bill introduced by SD Senator McMaster. The monument would memorialize Charles Nolin, one of the first mail carriers in South Dakota, who paid with his life for his determination that “the mail must move”. He was killed by Indians. The bill specifies Sturgis as the place of erection and would authorize an appropriation of $1,000 for the purpose.
The Spearfish Normal Basketball team defeated the Minneapolis Globe Trotters Wednesday night in a game played on the Normal floor. The Globe Trotters were weakened because of a car accident between Huron and Rapid City which sent several players to the hospital. The manager of the team and Art Sullivan, Spearfish high school coach, played with the Trotters. It is not known whether the Trotters will have their regular line-up in shape to continue their advertised tour.
Jan. 18, 1940
Two WPA gravel crews employing 86 men were opened in Butte county last week, according to Ralph Boyer, WPA engineer, and will be continued in operation until gravel jobs on two seven-mile stretches of road are completed: east of Orman Dam to make a complete road from the dam to Arpan and Newell and the other project extending from the Crooked Oaks turn on the Snoma Lane road to the junction with the Nisland-Whitewood road. $14,777 total cost of which WPA will furnish $19,833 for labor and equipment and county $3,749 for material and equipment.
Contributions to the Finnish War Relief cause from northern Black Hills communities will take an added boost this Saturday and next Wednesday when record crowds are expected to gather at Finnish Relief Benefit dances to be held at Vale and Nisland respectively. The dance at Vale will be a bowery style, with all event ticket being sold in advance and at the door at $1, there will be the usual good music and good time for which that community’s dances are noted. Old-time dancing, as well as old Finnish folk tunes and dances will be featured at the Nisland dance with the tickets being sold at the $1 Vale price, also there will be the usual good time and music.
Jan. 19, 1950
One of the biggest events of 1950 will be the taking of the federal decennial census. Starting April 1, Uncle Sam will probe every highway and byway from Maine to California and from Florida to Washington counting noses of 150 million men, women and children, more or less. 140,000 enumerators will ply the American people with an estimated 15 billion questions, the answers to which can have far reaching domestic and political implications.
The South Dakota Natural Resource Commission is taking steps to secure a new industry for the state, the manufacturing of molasses from wood wastes. The location of such a plant would be in the Black Hills and the principal use of the product is stock feed but there is considerable investigation to be made before the industry can be determined economically feasible. Ponderosa pine and Missouri River cottonwood are being analyzed for sugar content and SDNRC is trying to promote a timber survey in the Black Hills. The department is also negotiating for a pilot plant to make necessary tests.
Jan 21, 1960
The only local basketball action this week saw the Cathedral Gaels defeating Vale 63-48 on the Beetdigger court Tuesday evening. While the Nisland-Moorcroft contest also set for evening was cancelled due to a conflict in Moorcroft's schedule. For Vale; Ervin Greenwaldt racked up 16; followed by Gary Jordan 13; George Boe 8; Donald Alexander 4; Vince Smith and Donald Trohkimoinen 2 each and Bob Merrill 1 point. Alexander did an outstanding rebounding job for the Diggers until fouling out late in the 3rd period.
Cherril Gladstone, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. F. Lyn Gladstone and Newell High School Senior, will be competing at Sturgis Saturday for a trip to the National Jr. Miss Pageant at Mobile, Alabama. Her entry in the state pageant is sponsored by the Newell Jr. Chamber of Commerce. The girls will be judged on talent, personality, intelligence, appearance in an evening gown and sportswear. The Belle Fourche nominee for the contest is Marlys Bach, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Bach of Belle Fourche and granddaughter of Mrs. Leora Webb, Newell.