April 22. 1909
K.L. Tysdale has put a pool table in the hotel lobby which is being well-patronized.
An Experiment Farm has been established on the Irrigation Project about 10 miles north of Vale, where experiments were carried on with problems pertaining to the area. Part of it will be under irrigation when water is available and part of it is now being used for experiments on dry land agriculture. Any information which can be supplied by the station will be cheerfully furnished.
April 17, 1919
Gold Nugget Cherry Blossom, not a beer and not a pop, at last a satisfying drink that has just the proper wholesome flavor, zestful tang and nutritious quality. An ideal drink for every member of the family all year around. Sold by the glass, bottle or case by all the leading soft drink dealers. Bottled by Black Hills Products Co., Central City, So. Dak.
Bob McClung, who is serving as a musician in the Navy and assigned to the Flagship Pittsburg, writes us from Rio de Janeiro and states that they are homeward bound. After discharge and after visiting his brothers at Montreal and Chicago, he expects to land home in South Dakota the fore part of May.
April 18, 1929
Our own state flower, the delicate pasque, is with us again in spite of the backward weather. The flowers aren’t very common in South Hilen but there a few patches, so we do not forget them.
Visit the strange formation “Hidden City”, a short distance from Rapid City. To a layman, the odd formations appear to be the work of man and quick to assume that the “Hidden City” they are the remains of the habitation of an early race. Dr. Cleophus C. O’Harra, President of South Dakota School of Mines, recognized everywhere as the foremost authority on formations in the Black Hills, flatly denies that the joined rocks are the work of man. He explains, in fact, that such formations exist in several places and explained the natural processes responsible for them.
April 20, 1939
The city sidewalk and curbing project under the Workmen’s Progress Administration (WPA) will get underway again April 26. M.J. O’Brien has been assigned as foreman and will have a crew of 20 men. Here is an opportunity for city property owners to acquire improvements to their sidewalk and curb by furnishing materials and to contact Geo. Maass. The work will start on 3rd Street at the Amunson & Son and Anderson Lumber Co.
Col. Robert C. Rogers, Commandant of the 4th Cavalry at Ft. Meade, reiterated his warning in relation to the danger area on the military reservation where target shooting is now underway. On all week days, troops will be firing rifles, pistols and machine guns on various parts of Ft. Meade reservation. Range guards will warn people of danger, but individuals must not depend upon being warned when they approach such areas from highways to the north and east.
April 21, 1949
All Grey Ladies of this community are urged to attend the funeral services for Dr. H. A. Foster on Friday morning, announced by Mrs. Don Nelson, local chairman. Dr. Foster, manager of the Veteran’s Hospital at Ft. Meade, died suddenly of a heart attack. The local ladies are requested to attend the services in uniform as mourners; Harry Cunningham will chauffer the group.
Nisland voters went to the polls Tuesday and named Ward Ham as member of the Town Board of Trustees for a 3-year term, to fill the expiring term of John Ashley. But by a peculiar twist of fate he may not serve in such office. Ham purchased the Rod Hanson home and plans to move here, where he is an employee of the Valley Implement Co. Upon Ham’s decision to accept employment, it was too late to withdraw from the Nisland election. State law says Ashley is to serve as Trustee until his successor is elected and qualifies.
April 16, 1959
Women fishermen may purchase fishing licenses now beginning July 1, according to Oliver Heismeyer chairman of Game, Fish & Parks Commission. It is necessary for all resident fisherman 16 years old and over to be licensed in South Dakota. South Dakota is the last state in the union to license women fishermen. The new rule was passed by the 36th Session of the SD Legislature; oddly enough the bill was sponsored by ladies, Rep. Ellen Bliss and Rep. Louise Humphrey.
Area schools have named their Boys and Girl Stators; Newell boys is Andrew “Andy” Pokorny and Alternate Larry Johnson; Girls Cherril Gladstone and Alternate Annitta Stolnack. (Andy’s education began in a Displaced Persons Camp in Europe after his parents fled Hungary during the Russian occupation in 1944. He began attending school in Newell in 4th grade and has consistently rated near the top of his class scholastically). Vale boys are Donald Alexander and alternate Jim Gifford and Girls are Luann Shuck and alternate Mary Casteel, at Nisland, no boys, girls is Jeanette Burkhard with no alternate.
April 18, 1979
Approximately 133 lambs representing Rambouillet, Columbia, Targhee and Hampshire breeds recently completed a 150-day performance test at University of Wyoming’s Paradise Research Farm. A ram from Erk Bros. ranch, Newell, was rated third in daily average weight gain for on grain of .80 pounds per day. For complete test results write Frank Craddock at University Station, Laramie, WY.
Action taken by the 1979 State Legislature gave necessary impetus to the $600,000 Development Fund Drive of the Black Hills Playhouse. A bill allowing $67,500 toward the construction of a sewer at the playhouse and directed that a lease is made between the Black Hills Playhouse and the Wildlife Parks & Forestry Commission. Also at least 4% of admission receipt to be returned to state coffers.