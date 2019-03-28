April 1, 1909
Samuel Aultz will come out from Spearfish to Vale sometime next month to begin construction of a business house on the lots which he purchased a few weeks ago. There is some talk of a trolley line from Whitewood out into the Vale country, in which eventually it is expected that property in that burg will increase in value at a rapid rate.
Misses Hazel Goddard and Ethel Roberts of Belle Fourche came down Saturday for a visit with the former’s mother, Mrs. S.G. Sheffield at the Willow Creek Ranch. Miss Roberts returned Monday, having a class in elocution, she is preparing for an upcoming contest in Spearfish. She is an elocutionist of rare ability and her services are always in demand.
(Editor's note: Elocution is a field of study of formal speaking in pronunciation, grammar, style, and tone.)
March 27, 1919
Alvin Hubbard, a CO 1 boy who enlisted from Newell; was down from Belle Fourche yesterday to renew acquaintances. He was employed by Price & Son Drug at the time of his enlistment and comes back with a year’s Foreign Service to his credit. He fought at Chateau-Thierry.
The First State Bank announced that customers' safety deposit boxes are now installed in their fireproof and burglarproof vault and to urge all applicants for these boxes and others wishing same to call at their earliest convince as they are being allotted rapidly.
March 28, 1929
The concrete base in the Center of Main Street downtown Newell was removed Tuesday by John Graber, assisted by a crowd of bystanders and a powerful charge of dynamite. The installation of overhead electric lights made the concrete base useless and its removal eliminates what otherwise would have been a continued hazard to autoists.
The Northwestern railroad will extend the Vale line 1½ miles farther east down the Belle Fourche River Valley this summer and one of two beet dumps now located at Empire will be moved to the end of the track.
Last week Horse Creek enlarged into ponds and was even over the bridge near the old Milberg place, and a lot of low land was under water for several days. One day the Oscar Milberg and Hannah Wilson children had to be “rescued” at noon. They had to be gotten across from school at that time in order to reach their homes.
March 30, 1939
Lavern Varland left this morning with a new truck for Council Bluffs, Iowa, after a load of beeswax for the Dr. Clark Bee Farm. He expected to register 1,300 miles for the trip.
April 1 is the opening date for trout fishing season in the Black Hills. All streams except those in Custer State Park & Sanctuary are open at this time. Horse Thief Lake, Sylvan Lake and Doran Lake are included in the park and will open June 1, Orman Lake will not be open for fishing until May 1.
March 31, 1949
Residents of the Black Hills area are warned that beginning April 1, the Burning Permit Law again goes into effect. This law requires that Burning Permits must be obtained from Forest Rangers or State Fire Wardens before any fire can be started outside the incorporated limits of cities and towns. Last year a total of 97 forest fires were reported on state and private lands in the Black Hills area. Sixty percent were man-caused and could have been prevented.
Growing, handling of beans and possibility of loans were discussed at a meeting of the Vale Community Club Wednesday evening with approximately 80 people present. Ed Roth, a representative for the Farmers & Ranchers Elevator being built in Belle Fourche, Joe Nelson Butte County AAA Chairman, E. H. Richardson of GTA, Billings and County weed chairman Howard Geers were the principal speakers. A study to look into the bean acreage in relation to installation of bean handling equipment in the local elevators is a concern.
March 26, 1959
Completion of Newell Lake on Willow Creek north of Newell was completed early this spring, with finishing of rip-rap according to Edmund S. Jacobsen, Chief Engineer for Department of Game, Fish & Parks. The lake will start impounding water as soon as there is a run-off. However the lake isn’t expected to fill within a year unless there is unusual rainfall or run-off.
The addition of the new State of Hawaii to the Union moves the geographic center of the United States to a new position approximately 6 miles from the present location, which changed in July 1958 when Alaska was added. The position is now approximately 17 miles west of Castle Rock.
March 27, 1979
Joe and Sue Middleton, owners of the Bum Steer Café, want to take this time to thank their customers by celebrating their First Birthday Anniversary April 1. They will offer free coffee and cake and two meal specials and salad bar.
Nisland American Legion Auxiliary has selected a delegate and an alternate for Girls State. The delegate is Nadine Schmele, daughter of Bill and Alice Schmele. Alternate is Mary Ann Erk, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Erk. Both girls are juniors and honor students at Newell High School.