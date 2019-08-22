August 26, 1909
E.M. Adams recently of White Lake who sometime ago purchased some land from A. Roseander was in Vale Thursday. His family is now at Whitewood where they will remain until Mr. Adams can build a house on his land.
Joe Ridmiller has opened a new blacksmith shop west of the Post Office and is preparing to do any and all kind of work in his line. Give him a trial, all his work is guaranteed.
August 21, 1919
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union will hold its annual meeting next Tuesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Kenaston. There will be a report of the District Conference recently held at Rapid City. All ladies will be welcome. Members are especially urged to be present.
T.A. Meeham, State Dairy Inspector of Brookings, was in Newell last week inspecting the local cream stations and Long’s Dairy. He stated the new Turner Station was one of the best and most up-to-date in the state.
August 22, 1929
The Government crew has been doing a little bridge work in the North Hilen vicinity. They are also excavating for a cellar for the ditch rider’s cottage, prepatory to some further additions and improvements on the property.
C.A. Ingersoll was exhibiting a bean stalk around town Wednesday which measured about 9’ high and carried 80 pods. Not so bad.
August 24, 1939
Vigorous objections were heard to President Roosevelt’s proposal that Thanksgiving Day 1939 be moved ahead one week from the customary last Thursday in November which falls on the 30th. Excepting the football crowd, most dissenters said they don’t want another tradition shattered. Business sees much to recommend it. Greater volume of annual business has been done in years when Thanksgiving fell far enough ahead of Christmas to permit 4 full shopping weeks.
Congressman Francis Case accompanied by Phil Pattes and Roland Nohlgren of the Rapid City Journal toured the Hoover vicinity Tuesday and on return route were pleasant callers at the Hoover Store.
August 18, 1949
Thieves ransacked the Sulphur Store, Post Office and apartment of Mr. & Mrs. Carl Settle late Saturday night taking over $238 in cash, Money Orders, undetermined number of checks and large quantity of Black Hills gold jewelry. The break-in was discovered around 3:00 AM when the Settles, returned from a community dance at Red Owl. They immediately drove to Newell from where they called the Meade County Sheriff and Federal Agents, who are still investigating the burglary.
Snow removal on the state highways cost the state $665,370 last winter to clear 5,978 miles of roadway. The highway commission employed 257 trucks with snowplows, 19 rotary plows, 14 tractors, 121 motor graders and one power shovel. The highway commission also erected 1,700,000 feet of snow fence and 800 miles of snow windows.
August 20, 1959
The Vale Braves are State Jr-Jr Softball Champions for the 2nd consecutive year. Vale 8-13 year olds defeated Belle Fourche Boys’ Club 9-0 in the 1st game of the Championship round Sunday night. Vale had advanced to the finals a 6-0 Semi-finals win over with pitcher Bob Pauley who gave up only 5 hits in the 4 games he pitched in the tournament. In opening round games Vale defeated Hamblin-Nickelson of Belle Fourche 5-1 where Pauley gave up a total of only 5 hits in the 4 games he pitched in the tournament. He tossed a no hitter at the Boy’s Club and his teammates collected 5 hits off the losing pitcher Sorensen. All games were played on the Newell lighted field under coaching of Jake Bossert.
August 22, 1979
The new Tri-State National Bank in Belle Fourche, after two years in organization, became a full fledged bank Thursday, when the first Stock Holder meeting was held at the Moose Hall, with 200 in attendance. Board of Directors were named: Frank Hoffmeyer, Belle Fourche; William Smeenk, Newell; Lyle Tauck, Hammond, MT; Norman Durr, Belle Fourche; Laurence Bentz, Belle Fourche; Keith McDonald, Aladdin, WY; Alvin S. Shaw, Belle Fourche; Helga Gilbert, Buffalo; Dr. Carl H. Moore, Belle Fourche; Boyd Klinger, Belle Fourche; Arthur Jones, Belle Fourche and Herman Lerdel, Mitchell. Officers of the Board are: Chairman & President Arthur Jones, Vice President & Cashier William Hannah and Betty Brown,, Secretary. The new bank is the first to receive a National Charter in the Black Hills area in 45 years, the last one being the Rapid City National Bank in 1964.