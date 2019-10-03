Oct. 7, 1909
Max, the 2-year old Percheron stallion purchased by Dave and Louis Evans of Belle Fourche from Cable Jones of Whitewood last spring, took First Prize in the 2-year old class at the Butte County Fair.
M. F. O’Conner, who left here the latter part of June with the remains of his deceased wife for interment at her old home in Pennsylvania, returned to the Valley on Saturday last to again take up ranch life on Owl Creek. His little daughter, Lennis, he placed in school at Ellicotville, New York, making her home with an aunt. His son Charles is learning the machinist trade at Butler, Pennsylvania.
Oct. 9, 1919
Loyal Farnham and four school mates thought to take advantage of the noon recess to joy ride to Vale. The car got out of control on the Tommy Brown Hill south of town and ran from the grade, spilling the occupants in various directions. None of the boys were seriously hurt, but received a rather severe lesson in the foolhardiness of reckless driving and skipping school. The car was badly wrecked.
On July 24, 1919 Congress passed a law giving settlers in the drought districts a leave of absence and such time will count as living on the land, provided claimant has made an affidavit paper showing. J.D. Sanders, US Land Commissioner, has on hand the necessary blanks and will execute the same for a fee of $1.
Oct. 3, 1929
Special delivery from landing fields to speed air mail letters by an hour or more is being planned by the Post Office Department. Postmaster General Brown is confident the new service will be popular with businesses and bankers because of the time saving.
It is now October, the time when we may expect cold weather most any day. If you figure on some cement work that you expect to do yet this fall, we would suggest that it be done soon. Dakota Cement will make you a good job, but do not wait until it gets too cold. Peter Mintener Lumber is your local Dakota Cement dealer.
Oct. 5, 1939
Arrangements were completed by the Vale Community Club, sponsors of the stock and loading yards at that place, for lighting of the yards to further improve and make for increased use of the same. This progressive step was taken by the club to meet the demand of local truckers and stock raisers who are using the yards as a transfer, sale or shipping point in the large annual movement of stock in that territory.
Mr. & Mrs. Beyer Aune drove to their cabin near Keystone Saturday evening and on Sunday about 18 guests, members of the caravan crowd, were entertained there at a picnic dinner. Mr. & Mrs. W. D. Buchholz of Newell; Mr. & Mrs. G.W. Morseman, Nisland; and Mr. & Mrs. Peter Beaulieu of Pactola were among those attending, the remainder of the guests being from the Vale area.
Sept. 29, 1949
In keeping with the spirit of progress of this territory, H.O. Anderson & Son of Sturgis have recently completely remodeled and added new construction to their mortuary building now located on Junction Ave. The imposing mortuary building occupies the same shape as previously with the interior completely changed. The chapel has been enlarged and completely redecorated in a soft pink. Pews have been added making seating capacity for 100 people in the main chapel. A room adjoining the chapel can be opened for additional seating.
Vale School was closed Friday for children in grades 1 through 4 due to a 4-year-old of Rudolph Boe’s being a polio victim. Mr. Boe reported the doctor had definitely decided it was a case of polio and the boy was responding to treatment, so the hopes are held for a light case of this terrible affliction.
Oct. 1, 1959
Newell is among 27 high school bands from the Hills area and adjacent Wyoming which have been invited to participate in the Swarm Day festivities of Black Hills Teachers College on October 17. These bands customarily march in the morning parade, have lunch on college campus, and perform before the homecoming game and at half-time. The game against Huron College is set for 2 p.m.
The Second Annual Christmas Tea was held in the IOOF Hall basement in Newell Saturday. Mrs. Cliff Reichstein, retiring Jolly Jr. President welcomed 187 people to view the sewing and craft articles and to sample the Christmas foods. Members served refreshments for both afternoon and evening viewing and answered questions concerning the exhibits. Attendees received booklets with patterns and recipes of how to make the articles on display. Hostesses were Jolly Jr. and Romans Extension Clubs for the tea and thank all the people who made the tea a success.
Oct. 3, 1979
REA crews are busy in our neighborhood putting the power lines underground, a project which was started a year ago. One of the trucks was parked south of Nisland in Ione Shevling’s yard over the weekend and evidently the company radio was left on. She was startled to hear voices several times in the night.
Hills Farm Chemicals, Vale, has been set up as the Great Northern Navy Bean station. Three semi-trucks were loaded out to be taken to Nebraska. Approximately 3 tons is loaded into each truck.