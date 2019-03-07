March 11, 1909
N.A. Bullis & Co, Sturgis is headquarters for all kinds of bulk and packaged garden seeds, Racine –Sattley Plows, hardware and furniture, etc. Just “Get in the Habit”. Also carry a complete line of undertaking supplies and attend promptly and carefully to all kinds of undertaking work. Licensed embalmers.
An option on the Redwater Canal has been secured by F.N. Fuller, M.J. Smiley, H.L. Barnett, H.C. Rathbun and H.M. Stearns, the option to run until October 1, 1909. For several years the affairs of the Redwater Canal Co have been uncertain and terms unsatisfactory, as the canal belonged to a corporation and the land under the canal to private parties.
March 6, 1919
C.F. Mullinex is in receipt of a card from his son, Everett, who is somewhere in France. This is the first word received from him in over 3 months and they were beginning to worry. He says he has been in the best of health.
“Avoid the Rush”, which always comes with the opening of spring work by bringing in your harness now for a thorough repairing and oiling. We are prepared to handle this work in the most satisfactory manner. All work promptly done. Contact Viano Rivinoja, Newell.
March 7, 1929
The 1929 Frolic of the 4th US Cavalry will be presented in Newell at the Liberty Theotorium Wednesday evening, March 20 according to announcement of Lt. John C. Murtaugh of Ft. Meade. The presentation has been under rehearsal to guarantee a production even exceeding in excellence the one given last year. The company is comprised of officers and enlisted men of the Ft.
Group pictures were taken last Thursday at the school by O’Neill photographer Mr. Downey. The senior class voted last November to have O’Neil take their pictures. Mr. Downey was to have been here Tuesday of last week but due to bad roads between Faith and Newell, he was unable to get here on time. Most of the seniors were “all dressed up and no place to go”. The senior pictures were taken in the morning and part of afternoon at the home of J.H. Christian.
March 9, 1939
Miss Schuler, County Nurse and Dr. J.H. Davis vaccinated the Vale grade school children last Friday for small pox and diphtheria and also gave TB tests. Mrs. John Hosfeldt and Mrs. Chas Thomas assisted with the work.
County and State investigators were hunting an “unknown assailant” who shot to death Ellery Haines, 38, son of Martin Haines, 35 miles northwest of here. He had been shot in the heart when found by a nearby rancher who investigated when Haines’s flock were noted scattered over the prairie. His body was found near his sheep wagon with a rifle nearby and suicide was disproved. It appears he had been called from his supper table since food was on his plate and coffee in a cup. He leaves his father and a son to mourn.
March 10, 1949
R.A. McCarty, SD State Employment Service Manager, stated today that sufficient farm laborers from New Mexico and Texas have an adequate supply of workers available when needed. Arrangements with Utah & Idaho Sugar Co to provide a sufficient sugar beet labor force by inter-state arrangement. Six to eight hundred workers will be needed for this year’s operation for the Belle Fourche valley area.
D.M. Jennings, Newell resident, returned a month ago from Turkey where had been in the employ of the United Geophysical Co, left last week for Terre Haute, Indiana for further instructions, will leave on another overseas assignment for Brazil, near Rio de Janeiro where he will continue doing geophysical work.
March 5, 1959
Fire Chief Don Hafner turned over to the City of Newell for payment on the new fire truck a check for $3,300, representing donations received for same and another for $250 from other funds. Donations for the truck and chassis equipment with pump, tank and other fire equipment are still being welcomed by the department.
An official protest against a Deadwood high school basketball player action in striking a referee will be filed with the South Dakota High School Athletic Association; it was announced this week by Gene Beemes and Don Weiland both of Rapid City. The incident took place Saturday night at Sturgis immediately following the District 32 Championship game in which Nisland defeated Deadwood 64-63. Beemes and Weiland were tourney referees.
March 7, 1979
Services for L. Frank “Boomer” Glover, 98, were held Tuesday in Belle Fourche. He was born at Vale, Dakota Territory September 6, 1880, and the first white child born there. Boomer was well known for whittling brands on Diamond Willow canes which went all over the nation and foreign countries. He could be seen daily sitting in front of the Don Pratt Manor in Belle Fourche, telling stories and whittling. He was interred in the Beals Cemetery west of Vale.