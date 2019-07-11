July 15, 1909
The proprietors of the D.P. Roberts, A.C. McClure, Pete Peterson and Cotton & Hinkle Saloons were arrested Saturday on complaint of T.M. Pettigrew Jr. on the charge of having kept their place of business open until after 11 o’clock Friday evening. The saloon men waived examination and were bound over to the Circuit Court under a Bond of $500 each which was furnished.
J.E. Hilton, the contractor, received a letter from the President of Northwestern stating that they would be ready for Bids on grading for the line of railroad to be built from Belle Fourche to the Government Townsite. Northwestern Attorney Corns has succeeded in buying rights-of-way almost all the way from Belle Fourche to the Townsite. In two or three cases, however the land owners have tried to hold the company up for a big bunch of money and the chances are that condemnation proceedings will result.
July 10, 1919
German supplies were getting rather short when the American Army of Occupation moved across the Rhine at Coblenz. The population was eating a tough black bread that was nothing more than a bran mush, wearing paper clothes and going virtually unwashed, as they had no soap. There is almost nothing the Germans will not do for a piece of American soap. The washwomen will darn socks, mend trousers, scrub leggings and would stand guard in his place, if assured they would be rewarded with a portion of soap. Soap takes preference over cigarettes, chocolates or chewing gum.
G.A. Fry was among those from Newell to take in the dedication services at Mount Roosevelt near Deadwood on the 4th.
July 11, 1929
A few South Hilen folks passed up the annual usual holiday festivities on the 4th and decided that “the show must go on” at home. The farmer’s show was stacking hay, irrigating, etc., if it seemed most necessary. We venture that the men who had to work found that the wife or the girls had provided a little extra spread for the meals last Thursday. We know quite a number of families just enjoyed a lot of fireworks and a picnic at home. We’ve not learned of any large picnic crowds, but there was small group of picnickers at the George Day grove for the day.
Dr. Clark states that the Dan Dick baby which was isolated at the Newell Hospital with infantile paralysis for the past 2 months recovered sufficiently so he could be taken home July 4. Thorough fumigation has been made at the hospital since the child’s removal and according to Dr. Clark no cases of contagious disease will hereafter be admitted to the hospital.
July 13, 1939
Although the temperatures here rose to an uncomfortable and new high of 104 degrees here on Monday, according to records at the US Experiment Farm, a gradual drop with high reading of 102 and 97, respectively.
Sheriff Charles R. Arnold has started suit against the Butte County Commission for a rejected claim, according to an announcement made last week by a member of the board. The claim was rejected at the June meeting of the commission on the grounds that their decision has been upheld by the Attorney General. The claim is for sheriff’s services. No date has been set for hearing the suit.
July 14, 1949
Autumn Lass, a 2-year old filly belonging to Kirk Malcolm and Phil Sheridan of Newell, won her 2nd 1st in as many starts at the annual race meet in Hot Springs last Thursday. The young horse had won her maiden race at Winner several weeks ago and ran only once at both meets. Another local horse, Sam F belonging to Oscar Reigal of Belle Fourche, stumbled on the last turn, but also placed at Hot Springs.
Courses in aviation will be added to the curriculum of many elementary schools next fall, according to L.V. Hanson, Secretary of SD Aeronautics Commission. The courses are designed to make students air-conscious and to impress them with the values of air transpiration. Teachers for the course were trained at a short course in air age education offered by the Aeronautics Commission.
July 9, 1959
The 1959 antelope season will be considerably more liberal than last year's, owing to a general increase in the pronghorn population. The GF&P approved the issuance of 54,000 permits in 9 Units for rifle hunters. Last year gun permits were issued to 3,000 rifle hunters for 7 Units. The rifle season runs September 12-20, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST, while bow and arrow season runs August 22 to September 4, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST. There is no limit in the numbers of archers who can hunt.
Miss Peggy Kluck, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Kluck, was bitten by a rattlesnake on their farm near Vale last Thursday. She was rushed to a doctor in Sturgis for treatment. She was hospitalized, but released Monday and is doing fine. A lesson; be aware of your surroundings in your garden or farm yard.
July 11, 1979
A public meeting on the proposed designation of the Stockade Lake watershed as a Water Quality Study Area has been set for the evening of July 24 at the Custer County Court House.
A new Federal Trade Commission rule now requires eye doctors to give patients their prescription immediately after an eye examination. It is the patient’s legal right to obtain it without charge. If you are not given your prescription, ask for it. If you have any problems, report them to the FTC. With your prescription you can shop around for eye glasses and contact lenses for quality and price.