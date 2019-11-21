Nov. 25, 1909
There will be an eclipse of the moon visible to these parts Saturday night November 27. It is the only eclipse of the moon visible in this section this year. The moon on the 27th will enter the shadows of the earth at about 1:30 in the morning. It will be total in a very short time thereafter and will continue so for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, leaving the shadows at 5:45 o’clock.
A boat in which Jeremiah Hendrickson and a friend where fishing in Mud Lake, capsized the other day and the men thrown into the water away from the drifting skiff. Hendrickson, who has a cork leg, took it off and used it as a float. His companion, who is a swimmer, soon reached the shore, where he summoned aid and Hendrickson was brought ashore in another boat, none worse for this experience.
Nov. 27, 1919
A deal was closed this week between C.D. Sanders and the Newell Printing Co, which by the latter taken over the possession of the two lots and building now occupied by the Valley Irrigator plant.
State officials made a raid here the forepart of the week and confiscated several slot machines, dice boxes, turkey raffle wheels and like materials which were being operated. The proprietors of the places where found were summoned to appear in court. Their little devices’ presence was not highly conductive to raising the moral standing in our little city; their presence was not deemed necessary and will not be greatly missed by either the proprietors or the general public.
Nov. 21, 1929
Many radio fans in this section received a surprise on Wednesday evening when they picked up music and announcements from station W9AGG, broadcasting on 200 meters. The station is located in the Adams Building on Sherman Street, a government experiment station. The equipment has been entirely constructed by its operator, W.H. Callendary, who states that Deadwood is exceptionally well located for use as a location for a broadcasting station.
The boys of the 5th and 6th grades at Newell schools brought National honors to their school this week when announcement was made that they had tied for first place with Maine and Cuba in a contest sponsored by the School of Education of Boston University. The prize was a large colored picture, “The Torn Hat” and was offered to the school sending in the best boys’ booklet on the picture as the theme. Miss Jackson is the teacher, 17 boys entered the contest, the boys accepted assistance from 18 girls and finished product contained at least one specimen of each pupil’s work.
Nov. 23, 1939
South Dakota produces the precious metals gold and silver and can produce rare minerals as tungsten, tin, lithium, beryllium, cesium, and possibly some others. It can also produce base metals manganese, with exception of gold; the production of metals is almost negligible. No builder needs to go out of state for materials. The state can also produce fuels; coal, gas, oil shale and perhaps petroleum plus structural materials available; ornamental stone, building stone, sand and gravel, plaster, cement and insulating materials.
Prevention of disease is one of the most important programs carried on annually by the American Red Cross. Last year, 62,000 persons completed Red Cross courses in home hygiene and care of the sick. Only through your support can this work continue at full strength in the year ahead. Join your local Red Cross Chapter during enrollment November 1-30.
Nov. 17, 1949
County Commissioner R.D. Long, James Glover and Edward Brodsky of Newell and LeRoy Webb, Nisland were honored by Butte County Chapter of the Red Cross when presented with Red Cross certificates for work which they did during the devastating blizzard. Long and Glover (a highway department employee) were cited for their resource and relief work done on the ground, while Brodsky and Webb brought relief from the air. The work, the certificates noted, it was “over and above their regular duties”. Following the presentation, a lunch was served and stories of the blizzard and various air and group operations through the deep snow and cold were recounted by the group.
The worst West River polio epidemic appears over, according to the Lutheran Hospital Treatment Center at Hot Springs. Only 1 person has been admitted so far in November. This year’s new patients stood at 83, when the latest victim was brought to the center. Twenty-five persons are under treatment in the polio ward. At this time last year 99 patients had received treatment.
Nov. 19, 1959
A special Thanksoffering will be received for missions for Lutheran fields in Japan which was so violently disrupted by typhoon “Vera” last in September. The Thanksgiving clothing drive will come to a close November 30, when the box car furnished by the Railroad companies will be loaded at Rapid City. Clean warm clothing and shoes of all sizes are welcomed and should be in good repair so as to be immediately wearable. Shoes and clothing may be left at the Lutheran church at any time.
Several young men from the Vale vicinity have received their Army discharges; Roff Michael recently discharged after spending several months in Spain came to Mr. & Mrs. Chas Grant’s home, Jerry Nedella, son of Mrs. George Nedella returned home November 7 and Sp4 Orville Edwards, son of Mrs. Vernon Edwards, discharged November 1, spent several days in Washington, DC sightseeing before he arrived home.
Nov. 21, 1979
Ida May Doud, Vale, retired teacher has worked voluntarily off and on all summer cutting weeds around the headstones and footstones of more that 56 graves in the Beals Cemetery. Using a hatchet and sheep shears, she hand–cut an 8 inch swath around each grave and lot in the cemetery. Out of her own pocket, she did repairs and hired Ernest Kluck to mow the remaining large unfilled grassy area with a mower. She re-mapped the entire cemetery.
The Hillside Women’s Club held its November 8 meeting at the home of Loretta Freed. Eight members and 1 guest, Tricia Green of Fruitdale, were present. Since the chimney on the community school house needs rebuilding, no meetings can be held there until that job is done. Possibly the annual holiday program will have to be cancelled for the first time in many years. Lorna Shevling will be hostess for the December 4 meeting of the club.