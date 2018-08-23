August 20, 1908
Laitala & Hill, the Lead grocers, have completed a store building at the forks of Indian and Horse Creeks and expect to put in a general merchandise stock. They have made application for a Post Office and expect to have a full fledged town.
Father Straeton of Rapid City has offered to donate the corner stone for the fine new Catholic Church that is to be erected at Kadoka and his generous offer has been accepted by the Kadoka congregation. The stone has been quarried in the neighboring hills and prepared by W.H. Boyd.
August 22, 1918
The Bratton’s building is fast assuming shape and will be of very attractive and substantial construction. Drop in and see the One-Minute Washer at Bratton’s.
Louis Smith, of Nisland came in Monday in a hurry to see Dr. Clark at the hospital. Louis had a honey bee in his ear which was trying to do damage to the surroundings but lacked the necessary room. The bee was speedily removed, where upon it decided that it was as much sport to sting the Doctor as the farmer, but it is reported that the bee lost out all around. This is a very unusual story.
August 23, 1928
A moving picture company has contracted with Bill Circle Eagle to help stage a picture in the Slim Buttes in Harding County. It is to be a re-enactment of the Slim Buttes Battle and under the contract Circle Eagle is to furnish 200 Indians for the picture. Bear Fly and Over The Water, who live at Cherry Creek, will help in the picture as they are among those who took part in the battle. The picture will be taken some time next month.
Committees are busy arranging for the entertainment of the large crowd expected to attend the annual Labor Day Celebration and Community Sales Day at Newell September 3rd in cooperation with the American Legion. The Newell Community Band under the direction of J.C. Brodsky will perform at intervals throughout the day; at 3 o’clock the Newell vs Faith ball teams will cross bats on the local diamond; street sports; hose cart race and water fights by Newell Volunteer Fire Department and at 8 o’clock the big bowery dance on the brand new mammoth dance floor for open-air dancing.
August 25, 1938
At a meeting of City Commission Monday night, it was deiced to proceed at once with the erection of a city jail. Plans are being made for a building 12’x18’, of fireproof material and located in the city ground just north of the liquor store. After the jailhouse was decided upon, the proposition of asking for a WPA city hall project was discussed at length.
O.D. Thompson, wife and family, are thanking their lucky stars to be alive and able to tell about their experience last evening when their new Plymouth car was struck by lightning 12 miles north of Newell on Highway 79. Stunned and blinded by the lightning, Mr. Thompson lost control of the car which left the highway and rolled over several times, while traveling north the car came to a standstill right side up and facing south. No one was seriously injured but Francis Jacobsen took the family to the Belle Fourche hospital for observation.
August 19, 1948
George Hafner, Newell City Police, resigned his position in that capacity the past week to accept a job on the Police Force of Belle Fourche, moving to that place to take up his new duties. Adolph Johnson, acting City Police here, has been named to succeed Hafner.
The body of PFC Clarence J. Rice, Newell soldier who lost his life in the Asiatic Theater in January 1943, was being returned from Manila aboard the US Army Transport Dalton Victory due to reach Sioux Falls August 12. His mother, Mrs. Rufus Rice of northwest of town, has been notified in advance of the return. The body was forwarded through the American Graves Registration Distribution Center, Kansas City to Deadwood, where Beuhle Funeral Home will be in charge.
August 21, 1958
The Blue Line Drive-In, Newell was the first business to promote the new US Geographic Center when DeWayne Hayes, owner of the Blue Line Drive-In began urging tourists to view the new location from his business establishment. Hayes immediately ordered promotional material to reap some benefit from the new designation, “You can see the Geographic Center from the Drive-In”, including building steps to the flat roof to have a better view.
The Belle Fourche Boat Club is sponsoring the 1st Annual Black Hills Water Carnival, Sunday August 24, at Orman Lake north of 212. Featuring the famous “Ski Antics of 1958”. Two complete shows 1:30 and 4:30 with activities beginning at 10:00 AM; skiing lessons, boat rides, family lunches, boat parade, swimming and a Cowboy Band concert.
August 24, 1967
Keith Milberg owner of Newell Recreation announced this week that final plans have been completed to install automatic pin setters. Extensive remodeling will have to be done to the alleys for the new equipment. Open bowling is starting Monday, August 28, and leagues after that.
Three local residents are among approximately 300 South Dakota residents as interviewers for the Home Fallout Protection Survey, which the US Bureau of the Census is conducting. The following selected to call on homes in Butte County are: Kathleen Smeenk, Bessie Karinen and Shirley Wood, Newell; Norma Ollila, Nisland; Evelyn Kinney, Mary Wendt and Elizabeth Herman of Belle Fourche. Cora Mae Bridges, Spearfish is Crew Leader.
August 23, 1978
Randy Stark, Vale, won the over-all vehicle title at the 5th Annual Gumbo Buttes Baja near Ft. Pierre August 13 sponsored by Pierre-Ft. Pierre Jaycees. Stark’s dune buggy traveled the 50-mile course in 1 hour, 40 minutes and 29 seconds. Forty nine vehicles and 23 motorcycles from 6 states were entered in the final event of Oahe Days. Bill Neff, Belle Fourche, won his class race for stock 4-cylinder 4-wheel drive vehicles.
William Gere, Maintenance engineer for South Dakota Department of Transportation, (DOT) has issued a reminder to persons who have cut hay in the state highway ditches that it should be removed immediately. Hay must be removed within 30 days after it is cut, otherwise it will be removed by the DOT. Also hay is not to be stacked in the ditches; the DOT will take steps to dispose of them.