Then 'N Now in the Northern Hills

David Schmidt, 18, son of Mrs. Pauline Schmidt of Newell was seriously injured last Saturday night when a CCC truck convoying 12 Camp Roubaix CCC enrollees to Lead, turned over near the foot of Aztec Hill west of there before 8:00 PM. Seven others were less seriously injured and a Deadwood young man was shot in the aftermath of the accident. The occupants were thrown against a pile of jagged rocks alongside the road. Another CCC truck, traveling to the rear, picked up the injured to take them to St Joseph’s Hospital in Deadwood. The less injured were transported to Ft. Meade. The young man shot, apparently was a curiosity seeker, by the CCC guard who had been instructed to guard the machine, had ordered him to leave the scene, however did not obey. He fired 3 times; the first shot was into the air, 2nd into the ground and the 3rd into the intruder. The young guard appeared before Lawrence County States Attorney Cooper for questioning.