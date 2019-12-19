Dec. 23, 1909
The USRS surveyors are extending the survey for the south side canal down the Belle River and over the Nine-Mile. Don’t take these boys for a party of railroad surveyors and imagine that there will be a road on the south side of the river this winter. While there is no doubt that there will be a road built in the near future on this side of the river this is not a railroad party doing the survey work.
School will be let out for the holidays Friday and will resume on January 10, giving the Vale scholars 16 days vacation. Misses Carr, Richards, Rose, Roseander and Shevling who are attending the State Normal at Spearfish arrived Saturday and will also spend the holiday break with home folks.
Dec. 25, 1919
There is a market for rabbit skins. Before the war an enormous trade was carried on abroad. Most rabbit skins are sold in bales by weight, the fur from them used for felting purposes and the skins for making glue. The war interrupted the importations from Australia and Europe that the price has greatly increased. American breeders are raising all kinds of rabbits that produce the best “cony” of the fur shops, sold under fanciful names.
Mrs. Felix Koskela of Deermont was Christmas shopping in Newell Friday and stopped by the Valley Irrigator for a pleasant call. We report with 12 new names on the mailing list in two days, besides several renewals, the Irrigator force is in excellent frame of mind for a very Merry Christmas.
Dec. 19, 1929
A subscription list is being circulated by members of the Lutheran Church to raise funds for building an edifice in Newell. The site of the proposed church is directly opposite the Reclamation Office. Those solicitating funds aim to raise the entire amount needed before beginning construction.
George Shoards made a trip to the Slim Buttes for a load of lignite coal last Saturday and Joe Nelson make a trip for another load on Monday.
Dec, 21, 1939
You have free articles remaining.
George Gilbertson, head of the state grasshopper eradication campaign, contradicted an impression he said was current that warm fall weather, such as South Dakota has been having, works as a check on the hopper threat. The warm weather has hatched hoppers, but they are not of the destructive kind. The variety hatched is the small leaf and prairie kind, the misconception that they will freeze on colder days.
J.A. Pfeiler, manager of the Medical Finance Corporation at Hot Springs, was a business visitor in Newell last Wednesday and while here looked over the Two Top Gas & Oil drilling operations north of town. Mr. Pfeiler has had considerable experience in local oil development in Wyoming and was reported quite favorably impressed with showings at the local structure.
Dec. 15, 1949
Harry J. Devereaux, Rapid City, was elected president of the American Wool Council at the annual convention of the National Wool Grower Association in Denver last week. Devereaux is still associated with his brother Alfred Burke in the Burke & Sheridan large sheep ranch near Hoover and has long been affiliated with the sheep and wool industry in South Dakota, has served as on officer in a number of other national and international organizations connected with the betterment of the wool industry, and also Vice President of the Rapid City National Bank.
Mrs. Clarence Milberg and Mrs. George Hafner took Barbara Milberg, Anne Milberg, Donald Hampton and Howard Hafner to Rapid City Saturday to perform at a Christmas party for children which was sponsored by area Jaycees. Barbara and Anne did a tap dance routine and Don and Howard did an acrobatic routine.
Dec. 17, 1959
David Tompkins and a friend of Newell and Herman Pargas were hunting bobcats on the Moreau River Sunday and were guests at the Roderick Carrieres home. Kenneth Harman and some friends of Sturgis were also hunting bobcats in the Castle Rock vicinity Sunday.
The American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring a “food in-gathering” at Bratton’s and Noste’s grocery stores for the benefit of the Boys Ranch at Buffalo. Packages and cans of food may be donated and left in the boxes at those stores or cash may be left in the special containers in the city cafés.
Dec. 18, 1979
The Newell School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday not to allow girls on the wrestling squad, which effectively removes Skyla Thornhill from the squad. Board member Rick Vallery said this is a conservative area and parents don’t like the idea of a girl on the wrestling team. Supt. Donald Heil said Federal Law mandates equal opportunity for girls in sports, but exceptions are made for contact sports such as football and wrestling. Thornhill has not competed against anyone from another school, but has wrestled a girl at Buffalo. Coach Rich Mines did not object to having her on the team. Voting NO were Rick Vallery, Gary Brunner, Lorman Lange and Robert Pauley, while Tom DeYoe, Stanley Rittberger and Charles Turbiville voted YES to allow girls on the squad.