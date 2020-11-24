Then 'N Now

December 7, 1950

To get information concerning tuberculosis, a vital community health problem, Gertrude Draine, Delores and Lucille Miles and Mattha Schultz, Newell High School journalism students, accompanied by Mr. & Mrs. A. B. Doud, visited the State Sanatorium at Sanator on Monday. At Sanator were rehabilitation students; nurses; Dr. Chih-Li-Chu, a National Chinese, who for the past year has been on the medical staff at the sanitarium, and Dr. V. L. Meyer, Superintendent and Medical Director. The class contribution to the project will be passing the information gained through the study on tuberculosis on to the community in the form of feature stories; news items; editorials and cartoons in the “Chinook”, Newell High School paper.

Rev. Horace W. Parsons spoke to members of the Newell High School Future Teachers of America at their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, choosing as his topic “What Does it Mean to Me?” He urged that in choosing any job or profession, one asks himself this question. The present shortage of teachers, money and not service being the goal. Rev. Parsons pointed out that satisfaction and opportunity for real service are rewards for teachers, as teachers pass along civilization from one generation to the next.

December 1, 1960