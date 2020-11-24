Then 'N Now

November 24, 1910
Mrs. Nellie McMahon of Sturgis, accused of the murder of David P. Thomas, was found not guilty by a jury Monday night of this week. The finding of the jury was that at the time of the shooting, Mrs. McMahon was temporarily insane. Mrs. McMahon killed Thomas on July 30, the affair being the result of a disagreement over the possession of an office in a building by the defendant.
Milne is having Easton’s gasoline engine plow for him in the field east of Glenn Shaw’s. Shaw also reports a young lady arrived at the Shaws in Vale last week which gives Glenn the responsible cognomen of “papa”.
December 2, 1920
The kick of the old family cow brought death to Mrs. James Ehlers, aged 78, widow of a pioneer farmer at the home of her son near here. Mrs. Ehlers was milking when the cow struck out, knocking her off-balance and thus the woman’s skull was fractured on the concrete floor.
Score another for the automobile. “Old Aunty”, the last livery horse, has been sold. At one time half dozen livery stables did a big business here, but jitneys have put them all out of business.
Overheard at Sunday school: teacher, “now boys, there is wonderful example in the life of the ant. Every day the ant goes out he works and works all day. Everyday the ant is busy. At in the end what happens?” Willy answers right up: “Somebody steps on him.”
November 27, 1930
The original plan of having a spiral highway to the top of Mount Coolidge, in the state park, has been consummated. By a very short extension a road has been built that winds completely around the mountain, thus eliminating serious sharp curves and giving a still more wonderful view of the entire surrounding hills. There is no more beautiful view to be obtained anywhere of the Black Hills and it is the highest viewpoint in the Hills by a highway.
R.B. Sorbel, Coach of Newell High School and J.O. Norton, Coach of Vale High School, went to Deadwood last Saturday to attend a meeting of Black Hills coaches at which times basketball schedules for the coming season were prepared. Paul A. Wiest of the Valley Irrigator accompanied coaches Sorbel and Norton to Deadwood.
November 21, 1940
Wilbur Roy “Billy” Palmer, 5-year old son of Mrs. Dorothy Keszler, was drowned in a small dam at Flavin’s Corner near Pactola late Monday afternoon. En route to the Flavin’s Store for candy, he was not missed for 15 minutes and a store employee found the body under the ice. Attempts made by the CCC employees failed to revive him.
Although all federal offices in Newell observe this Thursday (today) as Thanksgiving in accordance with Presidential-proclamation, most Newell businesses will celebrate the following Thursday as the holiday. Among those celebrating today as Thanksgiving are: Reclamation Bureau, US Experiment Farm and Post Office (will make the usual holiday dispatch and can allow Rural Routes and Bank will operate). However, state carriers will observe next week. The schools and Bank will observe the 28th as Thanksgiving. In compliance with both Federal and State Laws, the Banks here will observe both Thanksgiving days.
December 7, 1950
To get information concerning tuberculosis, a vital community health problem, Gertrude Draine, Delores and Lucille Miles and Mattha Schultz, Newell High School journalism students, accompanied by Mr. & Mrs. A. B. Doud, visited the State Sanatorium at Sanator on Monday. At Sanator were rehabilitation students; nurses; Dr. Chih-Li-Chu, a National Chinese, who for the past year has been on the medical staff at the sanitarium, and Dr. V. L. Meyer, Superintendent and Medical Director. The class contribution to the project will be passing the information gained through the study on tuberculosis on to the community in the form of feature stories; news items; editorials and cartoons in the “Chinook”, Newell High School paper.
Rev. Horace W. Parsons spoke to members of the Newell High School Future Teachers of America at their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, choosing as his topic “What Does it Mean to Me?” He urged that in choosing any job or profession, one asks himself this question. The present shortage of teachers, money and not service being the goal. Rev. Parsons pointed out that satisfaction and opportunity for real service are rewards for teachers, as teachers pass along civilization from one generation to the next.
December 1, 1960
Approval has been guaranteed the Game, Fish & Parks Department and State Highway Department for establishment of a roadside park near the geographical center of the US. The park, to be known as Center of the Nation Park, will be located 20 miles north of Belle Fourche on US Highway 85. Donald L. Hoeye, Belle Fourche rancher, signed an easement giving the departments the right to establish the park on 10 acres of land. Bob Arkins, assistant state forester, said the new park would be completely developed by the next tourist season. This will be the 51st roadside park operated by Game, Fish & Parks Department in cooperation with the State Highway Department.
A 17-year old Texas youth who has been employed in Belle Fourche is being held in Belle Fourche this week in connection with the theft of 2 cars early Sunday morning. One, a 1955 Rambler belonging to Thurman McKinney of Belle Fourche, was discovered by Sheriff George Hafner while en route to Newell. The other, a 1955 Chevrolet belonging to Art Arpan of near Newell, was found a short time later in Belle Fourche. The youth was picked up a short time later. Although a juvenile, he is married and has 1 child.
