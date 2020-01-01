Theory of a Deadman making a stop in Deadwood

Once again, the group hopped a plane to London and worked out of Terefe’s Kensaltown studio. Staying in an Airbnb for six weeks, they pushed themselves creatively like never before, incorporating new sounds and sonics. Theory introduced Say Nothing with the single “History Of Violence.” Finger-picked guitar by Brenner brushes against the singer’s searing snapshot of a woman afflicted by abuse at the hands of her husband. Between sweeping strings and airy solos, Connolly sings, “She need a sedative to get her straight, ya know she need a cigarette, she got the shakes, put the sunglasses on her, hide her face, such a waste…maybe the way out is a .38.” “It’s a story about a woman who gets beat by her significant other, shoots him, kills him, and goes to jail,” he explains. “Even though she’s in jail, it’s still a better place to be than being imprisoned in life by this man. It’s very similar to stories we hear in the news all the time, unfortunately.”