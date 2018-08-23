Last weekend's Black Hills Steam and Gas Threshing Bee offered visitors a chance to step back in time, and watch early-day farm implements in action at the Western Dakota Antique Club grounds east of Sturgis.
This year marked the 50th anniversary event of the Steam and Gas Threshing Bee, which drew hundreds of exhibitors and spectators for two days of the three-day event.
The highlight of the show each day was a daily parade. Saturday included a kids pedal pull and an antique tractor pull.
Steady rainfall canceled the bulk of Sunday's activities.