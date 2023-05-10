Three Dog Night has announced it is postponing its June 3 concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand. The concert has been rescheduled for Oct. 28.
A statement by a representative from the band’s management company said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we regretfully announce that we have to postpone all shows through June 3, 2023. We would like to apologize to our fans that have purchased tickets and hope that everyone will be able to attend the show on Oct. 28. We are looking forward to performing at Deadwood Mountain Grand and at all of our upcoming shows.”
Tickets purchased for the June 3 concert can be used for the rescheduled Three Dog Night performance on Oct. 28. Refunds may be received through the respective ticket outlets they were purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store or through Ticketmaster, refunds will be available until June 9. Call 605-559-1188 for information about refunds.