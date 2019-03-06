Try 3 months for $3
Thunder from Down Under

The Thunder From Down Under will make a return visit to Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. March 9.

 Courtesy photo

Australia’s hottest export, Thunder From Down Under, will return to Deadwood this month.

Straight from performances in Las Vegas, the group boasts chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm. The show is a fully interactive experience, with dancers making their way through the crowd, even selecting a few lucky ladies to join them on stage.

Their performance is at 8 p.m. March 9 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Tickets are $19 to $39, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com or 877-907-GRAND.

Thunder From Down Under also performed in Deadwood in November 2017.

For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-1188. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.