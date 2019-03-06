Australia’s hottest export, Thunder From Down Under, will return to Deadwood this month.
Straight from performances in Las Vegas, the group boasts chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm. The show is a fully interactive experience, with dancers making their way through the crowd, even selecting a few lucky ladies to join them on stage.
Their performance is at 8 p.m. March 9 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Tickets are $19 to $39, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com or 877-907-GRAND.
Thunder From Down Under also performed in Deadwood in November 2017.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-1188.