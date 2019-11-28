Cities across the Northern Hills are gearing up for the holidays. Several community events to foster the Christmas spirit are starting this weekend.
A sampling of events through the first weekend in December include Shop Local promotions from area chambers of commerce on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 30), as well as Parades of Lights, Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and even a fireworks display.
Check local chamber websites and social media pages for a complete schedule of events.
Belle Fourche
In Belle Fourche, the festivities start on Friday, Nov. 29, with a community chili feed at the Community Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Stagecoach Rides from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (free with a donation of canned food for the Compassion Cupboard); the annual Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. on through downtown, followed by the lighting of the community Christmas Tree on Sixth Avenue, across from the Connection Church.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Tri-State Visitor Center will host a Holiday Open House at 415 Fifth Ave., followed a fireworks display on the Visitor Center grounds at 7 p.m.
Deadwood
Deadwood’s Community Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 6, includes the grand opening of Outlaw Square at 5 p.m., the lighting of the community Christmas Tree at 5:15 p.m. and a visit from Santa Claus at 5:30 p.m.
See outlawsquare.com, or call 605-578-1876 for more information.
The city of Deadwood is also helping local charities by waiving parking fees throughout the community from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 through Dec. 26.
According to a release from the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, all parking spots requiring payment, with the exception of those in the parking ramp, will be free of charge, with drivers able to donate any amount they choose to parking meters.
Those funds will all go to local charities.
For those parking in Deadwood’s parking ramp, the daily parking fee of $5 will also go to local charities.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Days of ’76 Museum at 18 Seventy-Six Drive, will host Deadwood History’s Holiday Open House, with free admission to the museum, photos with Santa and other children’s activities and refreshments.
Call 605-722-4800 for more information.
Lead
In Lead, the Historic Homestake Opera House at 313 W. Main St., is hosting the Festival of Trees Vintage Holiday Celebration on Dec. 4-5.
Hours on Wednesday, Dec. 4, are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Admission is by donation to the Historic Homestake Opera House, or a donation of pet food for the Twin City Animal Shelter, or people food for The Lord’s Cupboard food pantry.
For more information, see Homestakeoperahouse.org, or contact Shanon Morrison at 605-584-2067
Spearfish
Spearfish’s Holidazzle Light Parade is Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in downtown Spearfish. The Downtown Christmas Stroll is also on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Sturgis
In Sturgis, the annual Winter Frostival includes a tree lighting at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, with a Parade of Lights set for Saturday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. through Sturgis.
Whitewood
The Whitewood Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Whitewood Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 7 at three locations in downtown Whitewood. Gift and craft items from local boutiques and small businesses will be featured.