Styx

Rock Group STYX will play Monday, Aug. 5, at the Buffalo Chip.

 Courtesy photo

Monday, Aug. 5

*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted

Monday, Aug. 5

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

Big Skillet, noon, Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Eskimo Brothers, 12:30-2:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Tim LaRoche, 2-7 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tripwire, 3-5 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

Chris Duarte Group, 4-6 p.m., Whitewood Beer Garden

Dirty Word, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Chris Hawkey, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Chris Duarte, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

Stone Senate, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Collective Soul, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Creed Fisher, 8:30 p.m., Kickstands Campground

The Sisterhood Band, 8:45 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Jamey Johnson, 10 p.m., Iron Horse

Styx, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Eagles of Death Metal, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

OddFellas, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

17th annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride

Jack Daniel's and the City of Sturgis are hosting. Proceeds go to emergency services. sturgismotorcyclerally.com.

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed 

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

AMCA Vintage Motorcycle Show

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; awards at 3:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Jackpine Gypsies

10 a.m., Amateur Hill Climb

7 p.m., VDTRA short track races

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Legends Ride

11 a.m., 50-mile ride from Deadwood to Sturgis to raise money for charity. Starts in front of Franklin Hotel, Deadwood. Reception at 4:30 p.m. at Big Engine Bar at Buffalo Chip. 

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

V-Twin Visionary Bike Show

1-3 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling

3 p.m., Full Throttle

Three-dom Trike Show

3-5 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Spirit of Sturgis Vintage Motorcycle Festival

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; races start at 4 p.m.; Historical Sturgis Half Mile, 1802 Ballpark Road

Mini Bike Showdown - Gambler 500

6 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip

Buffalo Dreamers

7 p.m., Wolfman Jack; 7:55 p.m. & 9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

The Rally Rodeo & Bullfights

7 p.m., Seven Down Arenas, 6625 Centennial Rd. between Spearfish and Deadwood. $15 for adults and $5 for children

Baker Drivetrain Burnout Drags

8 p.m. Fastest through the gears burnout contest, Iron Horse Saloon

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Tuesday, Aug. 6

*Sturgis Military Appreciation Day

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

Karaoke, noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

The Hawkeyes, noon, Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Eskimo Brothers, noon to 2 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

Daryl Stevenett, 2-5 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Tim LaRoche, 2-8 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Zeona Road, 2:45-4:45 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

Chris Duarte Group, 4-6 p.m., Whitewood Beer Garden

Tripwire, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Whey Jennings, 7 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Full Throttle Band, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

Scattered Hamlet, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Cheap Trip, Foghat and Puddle of Mudd, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Andrew WK, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Eskimo Brothers, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Dee Snider, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10

Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Disturbed, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Creed Fisher, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Special events

Ride with a Local

Bring your bike. All are welcome. sturgismotorcyclerally.com for more information.

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed 

Custer Cruisin’ Mayor’s Ride

Register until 1 p.m., VFW Post 3442, Custer

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Biker Belles - The Morning Ride

9 a.m., The Lodge at Deadwood

3rd annual Lil’ Evil Inkorpor8ted Performance Bike Show

Registration from 10 a.m. to noon; show from noon to 3 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m. Iron Horse Saloon.

Women & Wheels Bike Show

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Mini Bike Endurocross - Gambler 500

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Zero, Buffalo Chip

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Jack Daniels with a View tasting and barbecue

1-3 p.m. on Sturgis Hill, overlooking downtown. $100 entry. Proceeds go to charity.

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Rally Week Poker Tournament

1 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

World's Sexiest Bagger Bike Show

2-4 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Aidan's Charity Ride Reception

2-5 p.m., Buffalo Chip Gardens

Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling

3 p.m., Full Throttle

Sportster Showdown Bike Show

3-6 p.m., Camp Zero, Buffalo Chip

Big Kenny's Fifth Annual Pool Party

3 p.m. Fundraiser will auction off two custom Indian motorcycles, with proceeds going to first responders and veterans. Live music by Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts. Deadwood Mountain Grand.

3rd annual tattoo contest

5 p.m. registration, judging at 6 p.m. Harley-Davidson Rally Point.

Spirit of Sturgis Vintage Motorcycle Festival

Historical Sturgis Half Mile, 1802 Ballpark Road

Sons of Speed races

6 p.m., Full Throttle

Anarchy Rodeo Games - Go Fast Don't Die

6-10 p.m., Camp Zero, Buffalo Chip

Mayor’s Pub Crawl

7 p.m., starts at Harley-Davidson Rally Point

The Rally Rodeo & Bullfights

7 p.m., Seven Down Arenas, 6625 Centennial Rd. between Spearfish and Deadwood. $15 for adults and $5 for children

Hunks the Show

7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Buffalo Dreamers

9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

 

