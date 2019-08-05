Monday, Aug. 5
*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
Big Skillet, noon, Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip
Karaoke, noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Eskimo Brothers, 12:30-2:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Tim LaRoche, 2-7 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tripwire, 3-5 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point
Chris Duarte Group, 4-6 p.m., Whitewood Beer Garden
Dirty Word, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Chris Hawkey, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Chris Duarte, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
Stone Senate, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Collective Soul, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Creed Fisher, 8:30 p.m., Kickstands Campground
The Sisterhood Band, 8:45 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Jamey Johnson, 10 p.m., Iron Horse
Styx, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Eagles of Death Metal, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
OddFellas, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag."
Sturgis Poker Tour
Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.
17th annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride
Jack Daniel's and the City of Sturgis are hosting. Proceeds go to emergency services. sturgismotorcyclerally.com.
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed
Circus Una High-wire Act
Full Throttle, no time listed
Freedom Fields
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
AMCA Vintage Motorcycle Show
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; awards at 3:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Jackpine Gypsies
10 a.m., Amateur Hill Climb
7 p.m., VDTRA short track races
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Brothel Tours
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood
Bikini Bike Wash
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Legends Ride
11 a.m., 50-mile ride from Deadwood to Sturgis to raise money for charity. Starts in front of Franklin Hotel, Deadwood. Reception at 4:30 p.m. at Big Engine Bar at Buffalo Chip.
HellzaPoppin
Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
V-Twin Visionary Bike Show
1-3 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling
3 p.m., Full Throttle
Three-dom Trike Show
3-5 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Spirit of Sturgis Vintage Motorcycle Festival
4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; races start at 4 p.m.; Historical Sturgis Half Mile, 1802 Ballpark Road
Mini Bike Showdown - Gambler 500
6 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip
Buffalo Dreamers
7 p.m., Wolfman Jack; 7:55 p.m. & 9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
The Rally Rodeo & Bullfights
7 p.m., Seven Down Arenas, 6625 Centennial Rd. between Spearfish and Deadwood. $15 for adults and $5 for children
Baker Drivetrain Burnout Drags
8 p.m. Fastest through the gears burnout contest, Iron Horse Saloon
Flaunt’s School of Burlesque
8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Tuesday, Aug. 6
*Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
Karaoke, noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
The Hawkeyes, noon, Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip
Eskimo Brothers, noon to 2 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
Daryl Stevenett, 2-5 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Tim LaRoche, 2-8 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Zeona Road, 2:45-4:45 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
Chris Duarte Group, 4-6 p.m., Whitewood Beer Garden
Tripwire, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Whey Jennings, 7 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Full Throttle Band, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
Scattered Hamlet, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Cheap Trip, Foghat and Puddle of Mudd, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Andrew WK, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Eskimo Brothers, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Dee Snider, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10
Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Disturbed, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Creed Fisher, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Special events
Ride with a Local
Bring your bike. All are welcome. sturgismotorcyclerally.com for more information.
Custer Cruisin’ Mayor’s Ride
Register until 1 p.m., VFW Post 3442, Custer
Biker Belles - The Morning Ride
9 a.m., The Lodge at Deadwood
3rd annual Lil’ Evil Inkorpor8ted Performance Bike Show
Registration from 10 a.m. to noon; show from noon to 3 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m. Iron Horse Saloon.
Women & Wheels Bike Show
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Mini Bike Endurocross - Gambler 500
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Zero, Buffalo Chip
Jack Daniels with a View tasting and barbecue
1-3 p.m. on Sturgis Hill, overlooking downtown. $100 entry. Proceeds go to charity.
Rally Week Poker Tournament
1 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
World's Sexiest Bagger Bike Show
2-4 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Aidan's Charity Ride Reception
2-5 p.m., Buffalo Chip Gardens
Sportster Showdown Bike Show
3-6 p.m., Camp Zero, Buffalo Chip
Big Kenny's Fifth Annual Pool Party
3 p.m. Fundraiser will auction off two custom Indian motorcycles, with proceeds going to first responders and veterans. Live music by Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts. Deadwood Mountain Grand.
3rd annual tattoo contest
5 p.m. registration, judging at 6 p.m. Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
Spirit of Sturgis Vintage Motorcycle Festival
Historical Sturgis Half Mile, 1802 Ballpark Road
Sons of Speed races
6 p.m., Full Throttle
Anarchy Rodeo Games - Go Fast Don't Die
6-10 p.m., Camp Zero, Buffalo Chip
Mayor’s Pub Crawl
7 p.m., starts at Harley-Davidson Rally Point
Hunks the Show
7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Buffalo Dreamers
9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip