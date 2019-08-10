Saturday, Aug. 10
*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
House music, 11 a.m. to noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Charlie Brechtel, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip
Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach
Britnee Kellogg, 12:15-2:15 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Deadwood
2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Zeona Road, 2:45-4:45 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point
My Second Rodeo, 4-8 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand
6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Dark Sky Choir, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Britnee Kellogg, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
The Wilson Brothers Band, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Tech N9Ne, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle
Saul, 8 p.m., Iron Horse
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Reverend Horton Heat, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Chris Cady and Spike, 10 p.m., Flyt, Deadwood
Badflower, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Zakk Sabbath, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
The Heroine, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag."
Sturgis Poker Tour
Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.
The Legendary Sturgis Adventure Ride
Led by Mike Lafferty, eight-time National Enduro Champion, multi-ISDE gold medalist, winner of 73 AMA Nationals, and racing specialist for KTM’s Ride Orange program. Details at sturgismotorcyclerally.com
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed
Circus Una High-wire Act
Full Throttle, no time listed
Freedom Fields
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Wall Crawl
Poker run through Badlands National Park, show and shine motorcycle contest and live music. $10 for adults, free for kids 10 and under. Poker run starts at noon at Red Rock Restaurant and Lounge. $25 entry. Live music with Loose Change and John Riggins.
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Bikini Bike Wash
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
$2,400 Guaranteed Purse
10 a.m. registration, tournament at 11 a.m. $15 to enter. First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood.
Renegade Rat Rod Invasion
Register noon to 1 p.m.; show 1-3:30 p.m. Iron Horse Saloon.
HellzaPoppin
Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
Buffalo Dreamers
7 p.m., Amphitheater; 7:55 p.m. & 9:55 p.m. Kinison Stage
Flaunt’s School of Burlesque
8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Great Custom Bike Giveaway
10 p.m., Silverado, Deadwood
Sunday, Aug. 11
Live music
The Buffalo Ruckus, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Special events
$2,000 Sensational Sunday Slot Tournament
1 p.m. registration, tournament at 2 p.m., $10 to enter. First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood.
