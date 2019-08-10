{{featured_button_text}}
051514-bh2-tech

Tech N9ne

Saturday, Aug. 10

*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

House music, 11 a.m. to noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Charlie Brechtel, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach

Britnee Kellogg, 12:15-2:15 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Deadwood

2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Zeona Road, 2:45-4:45 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

My Second Rodeo, 4-8 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Dark Sky Choir, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Britnee Kellogg, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

The Wilson Brothers Band, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Tech N9Ne, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle

Saul, 8 p.m., Iron Horse

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Reverend Horton Heat, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Chris Cady and Spike, 10 p.m., Flyt, Deadwood

Badflower, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Zakk Sabbath, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

The Heroine, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

The Legendary Sturgis Adventure Ride

Led by Mike Lafferty, eight-time National Enduro Champion, multi-ISDE gold medalist, winner of 73 AMA Nationals, and racing specialist for KTM’s Ride Orange program. Details at sturgismotorcyclerally.com 

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed 

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Wall Crawl

Poker run through Badlands National Park, show and shine motorcycle contest and live music. $10 for adults, free for kids 10 and under. Poker run starts at noon at Red Rock Restaurant and Lounge. $25 entry. Live music with Loose Change and John Riggins.

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

$2,400 Guaranteed Purse

10 a.m. registration, tournament at 11 a.m. $15 to enter. First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood.

Renegade Rat Rod Invasion

Register noon to 1 p.m.; show 1-3:30 p.m. Iron Horse Saloon.

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Buffalo Dreamers

7 p.m., Amphitheater; 7:55 p.m. & 9:55 p.m. Kinison Stage

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Great Custom Bike Giveaway

10 p.m., Silverado, Deadwood

 

Sunday, Aug. 11

Live music

The Buffalo Ruckus, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Special events

$2,000 Sensational Sunday Slot Tournament

1 p.m. registration, tournament at 2 p.m., $10 to enter. First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood.

