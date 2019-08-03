{{featured_button_text}}
Keith Urban.jpg

Keith Urban will perform at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

 Courtesy photo by Mark Seliger

Saturday, Aug. 3

*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

Charlie Brechtel, noon to 6 p.m., Big Engine Bar at the CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Zeona Road, noon to 2 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, Music in Front of the Fireplace, 2-5 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio

Kenneth Brian, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

Peace, Love & Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Patron Patio VIP Deck, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Flannel, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Jered Blake, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

LoveSick Radio, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Hunks the Show, 7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

George Thorogood and The Destroyers, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Small Town Titans, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground

No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Everlast, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Keith Urban, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Special events

Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed 

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Dirt Riot Races

Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip

Dennis Kirk Garage Build Bike Show

Registration at noon, show from 1-3:30, Iron Horse Saloon

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

School's Out Chopper Show

2-4 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Brews & Braaps Craft Beer Festival

2-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Hunks the Show

7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Jackpine Gypsies

7 p.m. VDTRA short track (flat track races)

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

Aug. 3-11, 8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Sunday, Aug. 4

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

House music, 11 a.m. to noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Charlie Brechtel, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Zeona Road, noon to 2 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Flannel, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Supersuckers, 6 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Tim LaRoche, 2-7 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade

Chris Duarte, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

Colt Ford and the Lacs, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Nonpoint, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Eskimo Brothers, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Red Sun Rising, 8:45 p.m., Iron Horse

Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Jacob Bryant, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Hellyeah, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Godsmack, 10:30 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip

Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

LoveSick Radio, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

The Good Ride

This year's ride will raise funds to help veterans in need through Infinite Hero, a military charity that gives back 100. sturgismotorcyclerally.com for more information.

Legendary Sturgis 5K

Check-in/registration: 7–7:50 a.m.; 5K run: 8 a.m.; Fort Meade Softball Fields, Highway 34, Sturgis. Registration is $40.

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Flying Piston Breakfast

9:30 a.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Jackpine Gypsies

10 a.m. Motocross races

Cycle Source Magazine Custom Bike Show

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

FXR Show and Dyna Mixer

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads, Buffalo Chip

Hooptie X Rallycross - Gambler 500

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crossroads, Buffalo Chip

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

$2,000 Sensational Sunday Slot Tournaments

1 p.m. registration, tournament at 2 p.m., First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood

American Flat Track Races

1:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Tattoo Contest

2-3:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling

3 p.m., Full Throttle

V-Twin Stunt Contest: Bell Brawl

3-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Motorcycle Missions Motorcycle Display Preview

5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT Races

6-9 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip

Buffalo Dreamers

7 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage; 7:55 p.m. Kinison Stage; 9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage; Buffalo Chip

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0