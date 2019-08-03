Saturday, Aug. 3
*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
Charlie Brechtel, noon to 6 p.m., Big Engine Bar at the CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Zeona Road, noon to 2 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Mark Joseph, Music in Front of the Fireplace, 2-5 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio
Kenneth Brian, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point
Peace, Love & Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Patron Patio VIP Deck, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Flannel, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Jered Blake, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
LoveSick Radio, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Hunks the Show, 7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
George Thorogood and The Destroyers, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Small Town Titans, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground
No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Everlast, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Keith Urban, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Special events
Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag."
Sturgis Poker Tour
Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed
Circus Una High-wire Act
Full Throttle, no time listed
Freedom Fields
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Brothel Tours
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood
Bikini Bike Wash
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Dirt Riot Races
Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip
Dennis Kirk Garage Build Bike Show
Registration at noon, show from 1-3:30, Iron Horse Saloon
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
School's Out Chopper Show
2-4 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Brews & Braaps Craft Beer Festival
2-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Hunks the Show
7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Jackpine Gypsies
7 p.m. VDTRA short track (flat track races)
Flaunt’s School of Burlesque
Aug. 3-11, 8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Sunday, Aug. 4
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
House music, 11 a.m. to noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Charlie Brechtel, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip
Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Zeona Road, noon to 2 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Flannel, 5:30-7:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Supersuckers, 6 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip
Tim LaRoche, 2-7 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point
Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade
Chris Duarte, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
Colt Ford and the Lacs, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
Nonpoint, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Eskimo Brothers, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Red Sun Rising, 8:45 p.m., Iron Horse
Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Jacob Bryant, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Hellyeah, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Godsmack, 10:30 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip
Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Judd Hoos, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
LoveSick Radio, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Sturgis Poker Tour
The Good Ride
This year's ride will raise funds to help veterans in need through Infinite Hero, a military charity that gives back 100. sturgismotorcyclerally.com for more information.
Legendary Sturgis 5K
Check-in/registration: 7–7:50 a.m.; 5K run: 8 a.m.; Fort Meade Softball Fields, Highway 34, Sturgis. Registration is $40.
Flying Piston Breakfast
9:30 a.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Jackpine Gypsies
10 a.m. Motocross races
Cycle Source Magazine Custom Bike Show
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
FXR Show and Dyna Mixer
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads, Buffalo Chip
Hooptie X Rallycross - Gambler 500
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crossroads, Buffalo Chip
HellzaPoppin
Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale
$2,000 Sensational Sunday Slot Tournaments
1 p.m. registration, tournament at 2 p.m., First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood
American Flat Track Races
1:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Tattoo Contest
2-3:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling
3 p.m., Full Throttle
V-Twin Stunt Contest: Bell Brawl
3-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Motorcycle Missions Motorcycle Display Preview
5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT Races
6-9 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip
Buffalo Dreamers
7 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage; 7:55 p.m. Kinison Stage; 9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage; Buffalo Chip
