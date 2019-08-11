Sunday, Aug. 11
See what's happening today, the last official day of the 2019 Sturgis motorcycle rally.
*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted
Live music
The Buffalo Ruckus, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Special events
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag."
Sturgis Poker Tour
Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.
HellzaPoppin
Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale
$2,000 Sensational Sunday Slot Tournament
1 p.m. registration, tournament at 2 p.m., $10 to enter. First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood.
Flaunt’s School of Burlesque
8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip