Sunday, Aug. 11

See what's happening today, the last official day of the 2019 Sturgis motorcycle rally.

*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted

Live music

The Buffalo Ruckus, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Special events

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

$2,000 Sensational Sunday Slot Tournament

1 p.m. registration, tournament at 2 p.m., $10 to enter. First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood.

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

