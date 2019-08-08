{{featured_button_text}}
Country music star Toby Keith will return to the rally with a 10:30 p.m. show Aug. 8 at the Buffalo Chip.

Thursday, Aug. 8

*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

House music, 11 a.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

OddFellas, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach

Zeona Road, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Eskimo Brothers, 3:30-5:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Zeona Road, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

Tim LaRoche, 4-8 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

House music, 6:30-9 p.m., Bikini Beach

Britnee Kellogg, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

Creed Fisher, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Jackyl, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Adelitas Way, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Dustin Evans, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Pop Evil, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Judd Hoos, 10 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Toby Keith, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Charlie Brechtel, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed 

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Rat's Hole Bike Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Veterans Appreciation Ride & Poker Run

Register 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; ride leaves at 12:15 p.m. VFW Post 3442, 721 Mt. Rushmore Road, Custer

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Rally Week Poker Tournament

1 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Miss Buffalo Chip Pageant Bikini Contests

1-4 p.m., Silverado, Deadwood

Hamster’s Run & Ride In Bike Show

2 p.m., Iron Horse

Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling

3 p.m., Full Throttle

Hooptie Huck - Gambler 500

4-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Freedom Celebration Veterans Charity Auction

4-5:30 p.m., Event Center, Buffalo Chip

Jackpine Gypsies

7 p.m., short track (go-karts, mini-sprints and bikes) races

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Friday, Aug. 9

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

Britnee Kellogg, 12:15-2:15 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Eskimo Brothers, 2:50-4:50 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Jered Blake, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

My Second Rodeo, 4-8 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Flannel, 5:20-7:20 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

DED, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Zeona Road, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

7-11 p.m., Bullwackers Bar, Whitewood

The Heroine, 7:05 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Corrosion of Conformity, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

Eskimo Brothers, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Red Fang, 8:30 p.m., Wolfman Jack, Buffalo Chip

The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Dirty Word, 9:50 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Chris Cady and Spike, 10 p.m., Flyt, Deadwood

In This Moment, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Volbeat, 10:30 p.m., Wolfman Jack, Buffalo Chip

Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 11:25 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Wilson Brothers Band, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Ride with a Local

Take the hassle out of learning the Black Hills on your own at the Ride with a Local. Bring your bike. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for more information.

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed 

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Jackpine Gypsies

10 a.m., Pro Hill Climb

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

HellzaPoppin

Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Miss Buffalo Chip Pageant Bikini Contests

1-4 p.m., Silverado, Deadwood

Cycle Source Mini Bike Drag Races

2-3 p.m., awards at 3:30 p.m. Iron Horse Saloon.

$3,000 Hot Slot Tournament

5:30 p.m. registration, tournament at 6:30 p.m. $15 to enter. First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood.

Flaunt’s School of Burlesque

8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

 

