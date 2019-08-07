Wednesday, Aug. 7
*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
House music, 11 a.m. to noon, Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach
Charlie Brechtel, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip
2-3 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Dustin Evans, 2:45-4:45 p.m., outside stage, Load American Roadhouse
Whey Jennings, 2-4 p.m., Rally Point
Daryl Stevenett, 2-5 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Tim LaRoche, 2-7 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Chris Duarte Group, 4-6 p.m., Whitewood Beer Garden
Stone Senate, 4:30-6 p.m., Big Engine Bar at the CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
5-9 p.m., Bullwackers Bar, Whitewood
Creed Fisher, 8 pm., Kickstands Campground
6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Full Throttle Band, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
Bret Michaels and Saliva, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle
Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Creed Fisher, 8 pm., Kickstands Campground
Sevendust, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Theory of a Deadman, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Snoop Dogg, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Judd Hoos, 11:25 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
The Hawkeyes, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag."
Sturgis Poker Tour
Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.
Burnout Wednesday
Music in the streets, food vendors and the motorcycle burnout competition in Sundance, Wyo. All day.
Fast Ride
Ride will leave from Sixth and Williams at 9 a.m. Check in at 7:30 a.m. Swag bags and T-shirts for all paid riders and passengers. Lunch provided. Cost is $79. Proceeds will benefit organizations that fight human trafficking: Ride My Road, www.ridemyroad.org; Fighting Against Trafficking, www.fightingagainsttrafficking.org; and The Epik Project, www.epikproject.org
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed
Circus Una High-wire Act
Full Throttle, no time listed
Freedom Fields
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Pappy Hoel Memorial Ride
9 a.m., Full Throttle
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Brothel Tours
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood
Bikini Bike Wash
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Mini Bike Enduro 100 - Gambler 500
11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Camp Zero, Buffalo Chip
Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John
Noon to 3:30 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip
Miss Buffalo Chip Pageant Bikini Contests
1-4 p.m., Silverado, Deadwood
Perewitz Custom Paint Show
Register noon to 1 p.m.; show 1-3:30 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m. Iron Horse Saloon.
HellzaPoppin
Circus sideshow revue, noon, Full Throttle Saloon, Vale
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
Fan Fest
2-3 p.m., Big Engine Bar, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Sexiest Bagger Bike Show
2-5 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling
3 p.m., Full Throttle
Full Throttle Magazine All Brand Bike Show
3-5 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Women's Street Drags
3:30-4 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip
Hooligan Races
4-7 p.m., Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip
Beard and Mustache Contest
Registration at 5 p.m., contest at 6 p.m. Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
Jackpine Gypsies
7:30 p.m.. Verta X (Hill Climb)
Buffalo Dreamers
7 p.m., Wolfman Jack Stage; 7:55 p.m. & 9:55 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Flaunt’s School of Burlesque
8 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Thursday, Aug. 8
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
House music, 11 a.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
OddFellas, noon to 1:30 p.m., Big Engine Bar, Buffalo Chip
Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach
Zeona Road, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Mark Joseph, 2-5 p.m., Music in Front of the Fireplace, Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Eskimo Brothers, 3:30-5:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Zeona Road, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point
Tim LaRoche, 4-8 p.m., Patron Patio, Deadwood Mountain Grand
6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
House music, 6:30-9 p.m., Bikini Beach
Britnee Kellogg, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
Creed Fisher, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Jackyl, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Adelitas Way, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
Dustin Evans, 8 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Pop Evil, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
The Nightcaps, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Judd Hoos, 10 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Toby Keith, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Charlie Brechtel, 11:59 p.m., Bikini Beach
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Sturgis Poker Tour
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Circus Una High-wire Act
Freedom Fields
Rat's Hole Bike Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Veterans Appreciation Ride & Poker Run
Register 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; ride leaves at 12:15 p.m. VFW Post 3442, 721 Mt. Rushmore Road, Custer
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Brothel Tours
Bikini Bike Wash
HellzaPoppin
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
Rally Week Poker Tournament
1 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Miss Buffalo Chip Pageant Bikini Contests
Hamster’s Run & Ride In Bike Show
2 p.m., Iron Horse
Hollywood Knockouts Oil Wrestling
3 p.m., Full Throttle
Hooptie Huck - Gambler 500
4-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Freedom Celebration Veterans Charity Auction
4-5:30 p.m., Event Center, Buffalo Chip
Jackpine Gypsies
7 p.m., short track (go-karts, mini-sprints and bikes) races
Flaunt’s School of Burlesque
