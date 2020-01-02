Top 10 BHSU moments of the last decade

With 2020 just two days old, Black Hills State University looks back on the just-finished decade by celebrating the successes of 2019 and ushering in a bright future with a new President at the helm.

Here are the Top 10 BHSU Moments of 2019:

1. Nichols named the 11th President of BHSU

It was announced Dec. 20 that Dr. Laurie Stenberg Nichols would become the permanent President of BHSU, the 11th person in history to fill the university’s top role. President Nichols is known across campus as an open and decisive leader focused on enrollment stabilization and growth. She was named BHSU Interim President this summer and went to work July 1 meeting with campus and community groups to align programs to tomorrow’s regional workforce needs. Nichols said, “I was delighted to return to my home state of South Dakota last July and have enjoyed these six months as interim president of BHSU. During this time, I have come to appreciate the vital role that BHSU plays in western South Dakota in providing access to higher education and serving as an economic engine for the region.”

2. Nearly 600 earned degrees from BHSU this year