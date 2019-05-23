In a season where athletes have battled not only one another but Mother Nature as well, Northern Hills track and field teams conclude their season at this weekend’s South Dakota State Track meet at sites in and around Sioux Falls.
Weather permitting, of course.
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown compete the first day of the Class AA meet Friday in Brandon. Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood demonstrate their skills at the first day of the Class A meet Friday at Tea Area.
Sioux Falls’ Howard Wood Field hosts both days of Class B events (with Newell competing) with finals for all classes on Saturday.
Spearfish has 19 boys and 19 girls entered in the Class AA meet. Spearfish boys include seniors Jayden Deichert, high jump; Braeden Ferguson, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400 relay, 1,600 relay; Kadin Gifford, medley; 3,200 relay; Connor Glasford, 800 relay, 1,600 relay; Rigel Roberdeau, 1,600, 3200.
Juniors include Evan Hehr, shot put; Cole Herrman, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays; Jacob Johnson, shot put; Ryan Peldo, 800, 3,200 relay; Ryan Rafferty, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Also competing are sophomore Bridger Roberdeau, medley; freshmen Bryce Ackerman, discus; Carson Diedrich, pole vault; Aiden McCarty, 800 relay; Yohanes Peterson, 1,600; Keenan Urdales, 1,600, 3200; A.J. Veldman, 400 relay; William Williams, 400 relay, 800 relay, medley and 8th-grader Jaden Guthmiller, 400, 800 and medley relays. Ferguson captured fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles at the 2018 meet.
"Jayden (Deichert) should do well in the high jump," said Spearfish coach Aaron Nida. "Our 4-by 400 relay is strong. With Herman, Peldo and Rafferty, we have a good chance of placing two, possibly three, in the 800. We're pretty young with six freshmen of the state qualifiers."
Spartan girls qualifiers include seniors: Angela Hovdenes, 3,200; Cora Tobin, shot put; Mikayla Tracy, 100, 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.
Juniors include Bailey Ackerman, shot put, discus; Journey Childers, pole vault; Lyndey Dean, 1,600 and medley relays; Alexis Louis, 400, 800 and 1,600 relays;
Also competing are sophomores Maddison Doren, 800 relay; Cloie Tracy, medley relay; 9th-graders Karstin Dupont, high jump, triple jump; Jayden Johnson, 1,600 relay; Tessa Lucas, 1,600 and medley; Stella Marcus, long jump, 400 relay; Dillan Richards, 400 relay; Ella Torres, medley and 8th-graders Vaida Petterson, 400 and 800 relays; Lilyana Simek, Josie Tobin and Callie Wince, all in the 3,200 relay.
Tracy collected fifth place in the 100, sixth in the 200 and ran a leg on the sixth place 800 relay one year ago. "Mikayla placed in three events last year," said Nida. "Our 1,600 relay and 800 relay are solid. Our 3,200 relay is coming along well and could possibly place. Cora Tobin could do well in the shot put. Bailey Ackerman is coming along well in the throws."
Sturgis Brown sends 14 girls and 13 boys for State AA. Scooper girls qualifiers are seniors Brittany Delzer, discus; Olivia Jolley, long jump, high jump, 800 relay, 1,600 relay; Cassidy Jorensen, pole vault, 400 relay; Loralee Stock, triple jump, 800 relay, 1,600 relay.
Juniors include Breezy Paul, triple jump, pole vault, 400 relay; Sydney Shaw, 300 hurdles, 800 relay, 1,600 relay; sophomores Rachel Cammack, pole vault, medley, 3,200 relay; Shanayah Johnson-Landol, high jump; Makayla Keffeler, triple jump, 800 relay and Micah Wild, high jump, 400 relay, medley.
Ninth graders are Jessica Matthew, 3,200, 3,200 relay; Kaylee Whatley, 400 relay, medle; 8th grader Sawyer Dennis, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay and 7th-grader Novali Dinkins, medley, 3,200 relay.
Jorensen recorded fourth place in the pole vault. Stock and Keffeler took fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the triple jump. Shaw finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles. The 800 relay and 3,200 relay relays each posted seventh-place finishes.
"I'm pretty optimistic," said SBHS coach Blake Proefrock. "We're really strong in the triple jump. Jorensen is strong in the pole vault. The girls 800 relay and 1,600 relay should be tough."
Sturgis seniors at state will include Ethan Brenneman, 800, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay; Alec Keffeler, long jump, triple jump; Tayler Opstedahl, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and Gavin West, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, pole vault. Juniors are Adrian Budino-Martinez, triple jump, 400 relay, 1,600 relay; Justin Burnham, 400 relay, 800 relay; Mason Neumiller, long jump, triple jump.
Sophomores include Brady Buchholz, 800, 3,200 relay; Trevor Christman, 800 relay, 1,600 relay, medley; Traeton Monohan, medley, 3,200 relay; Jared Sailer, medley, 3,200 relay; Casey Taul, 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay, medley and freshman Ridge Inhofer, 400 relay, 800 relay.
You have free articles remaining.
Brenneman is the defending gold medal winner in the 800-meters. West notched third place in the 110-meter hurdles.
"I think we're going in with a little more depth," said Proefrock. “Ethan Brenneman and Gavin West will be our leaders. A couple of relays could place. We're looking to break into the top six (team standings) and get on the podium."
Belle Fourche will be represented by eight boys and eight girls at the State A meet. Broncs boys include juniors Sage Geib, high jump; Tate Larson, triple jump, 1,600 relay; Colby Nowowiejski, 400 relay; Kelby Olson, triple jump, 400 relay, 1,600 relay and Jackson Tyndall, long jump, triple jump, 400 relay, 1,600 relay.
Also making the trip are sophomore Darin Hanson, shot put, discus, freshman Aiden Giffin, 100, long jump, 400 relay; 1,600 relay and 8th-grader Sawyer Clarkson, 3,200.
"We had a combined 29-30 personal records a the Region 8A meet,"said Belle Fourche coach Bill Abell. "We were one, two in both the long and triple jump. Jackson Tyndall was sixth in the triple jump at State last year. "Aiden Giffin has a great opportunity, competing in four events at State. Sawyer is a gamer in the 3,200. As the competition ramps up, so does he."
Competing for the Lady Broncs are juniors Aspen Braning, high jump, triple jump, 400 relay, medley; Harley Fischer, 800, medley; Makenna Ward, medley; sophomores Laney Brill, long jump, 400 relay, medley; Bella Jensen, long jump, triple jump; Jasmyn Jensen, medley; 9th-grader Dru Keegan, 400 relay, medley, and 7th-grader Allison Hayes, 3,200.
Braning was seventh in the high jump at State last spring and tied for eighth in the event two years ago.
"The girls' performance at Region was great," said Abell.
Six boys and a trio of girls will compete for Lead-Deadwood at State A. Boys entrants include seniors Trinity Brady, 400, 800, 800 relay; Eric Schumacher, high jump, 800 relay, medley; juniors Kadden Dillman, pole vault, 800 relay, medley; Pablo Munoz-Fraga, medley; Jordy Stulken, 100, 200, long jump, 800 relay: Pratt Williams, medley.
Brady clocked fifth place in the 400 in 2018 and sixth place in the 800 in 2017 at State.
"We have a lot of good stuff going for us," said Lead-Deadwood coach Will Malde. "Jordy is a ranked high in several events. Trinity is a two-time state placer."
LDHS girls qualifiers are senior Olivia Rogers, pole vault; junior Natalie Janssen, long jump and 7th-grader Sara Jones, 3,200.
"Olivia worked hard for all four years,"said Malde. Her last attempt at Region qualified her for State."
Newell girls competitors are seniors Aryann Hoffer, 100 hurdles; Dana Youngberg, shot put, discus; juniors Austin Alexander, triple jump, 1,600 relay, medley, 3,200 relay; sophomores Lexa Burtzlaff, triple jump, 1,600 relay, medley, 3,200 relay; Kyla Emmert, high jump; McKalee Mahaffy, discus; Liz Phillipsen, shot put; Kayden Steele, 1,600, 1,600 relay, medley, 3,200 relay and 7th-grader Rachel Erk, 1,600 relay, medley, 3,200 relay.
Newell girls recorded third place in team standings in 2018, but lost standout runner Delaney Leber to graduation. Alexander took fifth place in the triple jump last season.
"We're hoping to get a few girls placers," said Newell coach Kyle Sanderson. "Dana is sitting well in the shot put and discus. "Hopefully, our jumpers and relays will get us a few points."
Senior Payton Burtzlaff, 200, 400, is the lone boys qualifier for the Irrigators.
"We'd like to get Payton into the finals," said Sanderson.