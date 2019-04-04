Lawrence County high schools just a few miles apart run the gamut with numbers on their track & field teams for the 2019 season.
Lead-Deadwood High School has 25 thinclads out for the spring sport, while Spearfish High School lists more than 100 competitors on its roster.
Returning girls letterwearers for Lead-Deadwood include seniors Olivia Rogers, pole vault, long jump; Angelica Jones, 800-meter run, 1600; juniors Anna Campbell, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump; Natalie Janssen, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump; Sophomore: Zariah Jones, 800, 1,600.
Campbell qualified for the 2018 State A meet in the 300 hurdles, 4-by-100-meter relay and 4-by-800-meter relay. Janssen has qualified for this year's meet in the long jump.
Promising prospects include juniors Isabel Ward, 800, 1,600; Summer Stoltenberg, 100, 200; ninth-graders Rachel Janssen, 800, shot put, discus; Courtney Stoltenberg, shot put, discus; Chloe Wisser, 300 hurdles, long jump; Emma Jones, shot put, discus; Paige Knabel, 200, 400; and sevent-grader Sara Jones, 800, 1,600, 3,200. Jones took 13th place at last fall's State A cross country meet.
Carolyn Groeger, a three-time State A champion in the pole vault, graduated.
"Olivia, Anna and Natalie are strong leaders," said Lead-Deadwood coach Will Malde. "They lead by example."
Malde said lack of numbers is an area of concern. "We have a lot of youth. With that youth, we have a lot to figure out."
Returning boys lettermen for the Golddiggers are senior Trinity Brady, 400, 800; juniors Jordy Stulken, 100, 200, long jump; Robbie Lester, shot put, discus; Kadden Dillman, 200, 400, pole vault, triple jump; Pratt Williams, 400, 800, pole vault; Jared Harrison, shot put, discus; Dylan Schumacher, shot put, discus; Pablo Munoz-Fraga, 100, 200, long jump; and sophomore Taylor Arehart, 100, 200, 400.
Stulken has already qualified for the 2019 meet in the long jump and 100-meter dash.
Newcomers include senior Eric Schunmacher, 200, 400, high jump; sophomore Domenic Lucero, 100, 200, 400; and freshman David Morris, 100, 200, 110 hurdles.
Wyatt Hess, Gavin Haefs, Dylin Johnson and Jacob Alley graduated.
"We have a lot of experience," said Malde. "A lot of guys pay attention to detail."
Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish is the host site of the Black Hills Conference meet on May 10.
Malde listed Spearfish and St. Thomas More as the girls teams favorites. He said Sturgis Brown, Spearfish and More are the teams to beat in the boys division.
Rapid City Christian hosts the Region 8A meet May 16 at Hart Ranch. Malde gave More the favorite's nod for both the boys and girls.
Spartans return plenty of experience
Spearfish returning boys lettermen include seniors Jayden Deichert, high jump; Braeden Ferguson, hurdles; Kadin Gifford, 800; Rigel Roberdeau, 800, 1,600; Jarron Rowe, shot put; juniors Jack Beringer, triple jump, pole vault; Gavin Feeser, pole vault; Cole Herrmann, 800; Jacob Johnson, shot put, discus; Ryan Peldo, 800; Ryan Rafferty, 400, 800; Sam Tobin, 1,600, 3,200; and sophomore Derek Webster, long jump, triple jump.
Senior Connor Glasford, 200, 400; and freshmen Keenan Urdales, distance events; and William Williams, are promising prospects.
"We have some strong individuals in the hurdles and 800," said Spartan coach Aaron Nida, who listed St. Thomas More and Sturgis Brown as the favorites in the BHC.
Returning girls letterwearers include seniors Angela Hovdenes, distance; Chandi Jackson, pole vault; Kennedy Kaitfors, shot put, discus; Morgan Roberts, long jump, triple jump; Cora Tobin, shot put, discus; Mikayla Tracy, 100, 200, 400; juniors Bailey Ackerman, shot put, discus; Journey Childers, 800, pole vault; Lyndey Dean, 200, 400; Alexis Louis, 100, 200, 400; Marissa Moulton, sprints, long jump; Ashtyn Reiners, 200, 400; Eden Shank, pole vault; Lauren Strand, high jump. pole vault; sophomores Maddison Doren, 200, 400; Savannah Jeffery, 100, 200; Grace Karp, 100, 200, 400; Maia Pochop, 100, 200; Halle Rogers, high jump; Shelby Swets, hurdles; Cloie Tracy, 100, 200, 400; and ninth-graders Karstin Dupont, high jump, triple jump; and Jayden Johnson, 800, 1,600.
Promising prospects include ninth-graders Stella Marcus, long jump; and Tessa Lucas, 800, 1,600.
"The girls team is pretty well-balanced. We have good numbers with a quality sprint corps," said Nida. "We have three quality throwers.Some of the kids are moving up to the 800. We should do well in a lot of different areas."
Nida said Sturgis Brown and St. Thomas More are the teams to beat in the BHC girls division.
"I think we have a chance at it," Nida said
Spearfish will host the Queen City Classic Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Brandon Valley hosts the first day of the State AA meet, and Tea Area hosts the opening day of the State A meet on May 24.
Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls will host the combined finals for Class AA, A and B on May 25.