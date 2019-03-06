Country music star Travis Tritt will visit Deadwood this month, joined by the Cadillac Three.
A Marietta, Ga., native, Travis Tritt is dubbed one of "The Class of '89," which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson — all of whom dominated the charts in the early '90s. Nearly 30 years later, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell out shows.
Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are 19 Top 10 hits, including "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde," "Here's A Quarter" and "It's A Great Day To Be Alive." His near three-decade career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the country radio charts.
In 2018, Tritt joined other country superstars Shania Twain and Jake Owen as panelists on "Real Country," a country music showcase. The TV show, similar to "American Idol," had eight hour-long episodes where Tritt, Twain and Owen selected aspiring country music artists, with the best performers progressing to the finale.
Nashville trio The Cadillac Three recently released their newest album, "Legacy." Previous albums, "The Cadillac Three," and "Bury Me in My Boots," include ""White Lightning," "American Slang," "The South" and "Demolition Man."
“This is going to be quite the night in Deadwood. Travis Tritt has quite the resume and he’ll be sharing the stage with Nashville’s own hitmakers The Cadillac Three,” Susan Kightlinger, Deadwood Mountain Grand general manager, said in a press release. “This will be a grand display of musical genres, and the atmosphere will be incredible.”
The show starts with The Cadillac Three at 8 p.m. March 23 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Tickets are $44, general admission for standing room only, and are available at ticketmaster.com or 559-0386.