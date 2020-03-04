True West Magazine recognizes Deadwood as top ten town

Wild Bill Hickok’s 1876 murder in a Deadwood saloon guaranteed that the town would have a place in history. But over the years, residents have worked hard not only to maintain that history but to find ways to enlighten and entertain the many visitors to town.

That is one reason Deadwood is ranked second among True West Magazine’s 2020 Top Western Towns. San Angelo, Texas, took the top spot. They will be featured in the February-March issue that on news stands now.

The Days of ’76 Rodeo, begun in 1924, attracts thousands of cowboys and their fans for five days of fun, including a parade down Main Street. The theme continues at Days of ’76 Museum with its collection of more than 50 horse-drawn wagons, stagecoaches and carriages. The firearms exhibit features nearly 100 long arms and 20 handguns, each accompanied by background information and photographs.

Visit Historic Adams House, a Queen Anne-style home built in 1892, to see its beautiful oak interiors and hand-painted canvas wall coverings. Wild Bill Days celebrates the long-haired lawman with a raucous party on Main Street, featuring live music, great food and demonstrations of gold panning.