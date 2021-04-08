Two Spearfish police officers honored with lifesaving awards

Then on the afternoon of Nov. 12, the same two officers responded to the report of a man who had collapsed in the weight room of the Donald E. Young Center, Jacobs said.

"Upon arrival, they witnessed people — including Officer Drapeaux’s sister — working on the man, Rich Mulholland, who had been hooked up to an AED (Automated Emergency Defibrillator)," he said. "The officers realized the AED was malfunctioning and immediately replaced it with a new AED from their patrol vehicles.

"The AED advised to shock, which they did, followed by CPR, and again, when the ambulance service arrived, Mulholland’s heart was going again."

Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke thanked Drapeaux and Westover on Monday, congratulating the officers on the awards and thanking them for their lifesaving actions.

Drapeaux and Westover were each presented with their awards and a red bar for their uniform, which shows they’ve had a life-saving event, and in the middle of the bar is a gold leaf, indicating they have more than one.

Jacobs congratulated the two officers Monday, presenting the awards to the both, which was met with applause from the mayor, City Council and all present at the meeting.

