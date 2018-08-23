STURGIS | Morris Hallock was many things to his community, state and nation, among them a successful newspaper publisher, realtor and state representative.
David Morrill was an attorney who began his practice of law with his father in Sturgis and later represented Black Hills Corporation in Rapid City.
Both left lasting impacts on their communities, with legacies filled with devotions to their families. Both died within days of each other earlier this month.
Hallock, 92, died on Aug. 11, in Rapid City. Morrill, 86, died after a long illness on Aug. 14 in Sarasota, Fla.
“Two giants of Sturgis,” recalled David Super, a former reporter-photographer and editor for Hallock-owned newspapers in Sturgis and Rapid City, referring to his former boss and to Morrill, whom he had covered during his journalism career.
According to his obituary, Morrill knew growing up in Sturgis that his career would be in the practice of law.
He earned his law degree at the University of South Dakota, and a few years after his father retired, he joined Dale Hansen and Bruce Hubbard in a practice in Sturgis.
Hansen recalls Morrill as “one of the best lawyers I ever worked with.”
“Both from the standpoint of an employer and having knowledge of the law, he was just top-notch,” Hansen said.
Morrill left the Sturgis practice and moved to Rapid City to become counsel for Black Hills Power & Light, now Black Hills Corporation, in 1979.
After retiring, he and his wife Jean moved to Florida, where he continued offering legal counsel pro bono, or free of charge, for another 15 years, often representing those facing wrongful home foreclosure.
“He represented a lot of them and saved their homes for them, and never charged anybody anything,” Hansen said. “That was David.”
The eldest of four daughters, Sarah Morrill Freking, of Storm Lake, Iowa, eulogized her father as a man as devoted to his family as to his law practice and the community.
“It’s hard to pick only a few things that represented our Dad, but here’s what we chose. Our Dad was loving. He was funny. And, he believed strongly in serving one another,” she said.
Freking recalled her dad gathering his then-young grandchildren for hikes down the hill behind their Rapid City home to search for imaginary witches.
“Mom remembers that sometimes the kids were hardly out of the car before they would be begging their granddaddy to take them,” Freking said.
Hallock, born in Springview, Neb., served as a U.S. Navy signalman in the Pacific theater, participating in bloody campaigns on the islands Iwo Jima and Okinawa and later in occupied Japan.
Super said Hallock was among many who returned from World War II with a continued desire to serve.
Hallock served two terms in the state House of Representatives, in 1953-54 and again in 1967-68.
“I don’t think they were unique,” Super said. “I think a lot of communities in the Hills had people of that generation who came to town and just wanted to be successful themselves and make a difference for the community.”
According to his obituary, Hallock owned and published seven hometown newspapers, including the Sturgis Tribune, Black Hills Press, Tri-State Livestock News, and later the Rapid City Guide.
Super had worked as a student intern at the Sturgis newspapers in the late 60s, and later returned as editor of the Rapid City Guide, taking over the publication just days before the newspaper’s office, then located on Omaha Street, was destroyed in the 1972 Rapid City flood.
Super said Hallock was unable to secure a low interest Small Business Administration loan to help rebuild the newspaper, which resettled on Quincy Street, but took out a personal loan to keep the paper going.
“If ever there was an optimistic guy,” Super said. “There could be lightning and thunder crashing over his head and he’d just smile and laugh that laugh that he had and just keep going.”
Daughter Debra Shine of Rohnert Park, Calif., also recalled a devotion of family strikingly similar to Morrill’s.
“He (and wife Miriam) would gather up all the kids in the neighborhood and take them to the drive-in, the circus or the ball game,” Shine said in a telephone interview. “He loved all the kids as if they were his own.”
Freking said her father’s final days started with an early morning ambulance ride to the hospital the day after his 86th birthday celebration.
“After he passed, as Mom and we four girls gathered around his bed with our hearts full of love and our eyes full of tears, over the hospital sound system a lullaby rang out, signifying the birth of a brand new baby,” Freking said in her eulogy.
“The universe had provided the music we needed to hear,” she said. “We could almost hear Dad’s voice saying what he had said so many times before, ‘Life is Good.’”
Shine said her father’s last words reflected his life of service to his community and nation.
“Red, White and Blue, America won’t crumble. America does not win wars with guns, they win wars with their brains,” he said.