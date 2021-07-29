Undergraduate students study microbial life

By the light of their headlamps, eight students stepped into a tunnel 300 feet below the surface of Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead. The mission was an exploratory one: Collect samples of everything that looks interesting.

While the walkway and ground support of the 300 Level is routinely maintained, the tunnel has exposed rock surfaces and is damp from natural water inflow. In these conditions, microbial communities thrive, and that’s what these fledgling researchers were counting on.

The students are taking part in Research Experience for Undergraduates, a program funded by the National Science Foundation. This specific REU program, led by South Dakota Mines and referred to as SURE — Summer Undergraduate Research Experiences — connects students from universities across the nation with Mines professors who mentor them in biology and environmental science research.

“SURF is proud to support REU programs,” said Jaret Heise, science director at SURF. “Not only are they a great way to introduce students from across the country to underground science at SURF, these initial experiences can launch their careers in science.”