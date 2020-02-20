Union Center family honored by SD Farmers Union

UNION CENTER | There was a time, when his dad was growing up, that there were a lot of Harwoods ranching in Meade County. The family’s roots go back to early 1900s homesteads. Today, Steve Harwood is the last Harwood ranching.
And it’s not because he’s had an easy go of it.
“We about starved to death in the ’80s,” Harwood said.
He recalls the spring storm that wiped out 75% of his calf crop. It was the calving season of 1984. Harwood had just invested in several heifers, expanding the cow herd he’d been slowly building since childhood.
“The loan was 18% interest, and the bank made you renew the loan every six months," Harwood said. "I had to borrow to pay the interest. You wonder how you kept going.”
“There were a lot of young couples out here who had to leave during that time,” adds Steve’s wife and ranching partner, Deb. Together, the couple raised three children, weathering the ups and downs on their Union Center ranch.
“Steve is a good manager,” Deb said. “He is very good with budgeting. He knows what his expenses are.”
But even a good manager has a tough time making ends meet in the current cattle market, Harwood said.
“We sold our steers this fall, and they were $100 less than last year. I heard some guys received even worse prices than that,” he said. “I try to figure out where to cut expenses, but it’s getting to a point where a guy is operating as thin as you can. In a year like this year, you go backwards, that’s what happens.”
Having weathered fiscally-challenging years before, Harwood is most concerned for young producers.
“The problem is widespread. I know we are not the only ones having problems," he said. "It does make you worry about what the bankers are thinking because the problem is so widespread, you know they will be a lot stricter with loans.”
In addition to the markets, the weather hasn’t cut him any slack either.
“There were several blizzards during calving season, snow and rain, it was just wet. We lost a lot of calves. It was one of our worst calving losses we have ever had,” Harwood said.
And the rain kept on falling, making summer 2019 unlike any he or his dad, Richard Harwood, 86, have ever experienced. Richard is a third-generation rancher who helps his son with daily feeding.
“I never saw anything like it. Between the moisture and the prices, plus taxes and repair costs, this last year has been one of our toughest,” he said.
So, what keeps the Harwood men ranching?
“I enjoy working with the cattle. It is something different every day,” Harwood said.
Focusing his cattle genetics on calving ease and disposition, Harwood also manages his cattle to best care for the many acres of rangeland they graze throughout the growing season.
“We graze each pasture a bit differently or at different times of the season to manage the grasses, so you don’t get too much of one type of grass,” he said.
How often he moves the cattle from one pasture to the next, largely depends upon moisture. Relying on wells and dams, in drought years, he and Deb have to haul water.
Because not all their pastures are together, like their ancestors before them, they end up trailing cattle at times throughout the summer, moving them from one pasture to the next. Depending on whose land they need to go through, they will either trail them through other ranchers' pasture, or on roads.
“We help each other out. We have ranchers go through our pastures too,” Harwood said.
Working cattle, managing grasslands and putting up hay is what he’s done since childhood.
“I was 5-and-a-half when I started raking hay. As far as I can remember, Dad put the little Ford tractor in gear and showed me what the clutch was and the throttle," Harwood said. "I loved it. Even today, I like working in the hay fields.”
His daughter, Tamie Fahrenholz, shares her dad’s passion for ranch work. Even though she and her husband, Tim, live and work full time in Rapid City, whenever they can, the couple make the hour drive back to help on the ranch.
“There’s a huge difference between doing this and what I do in town," Fahrenholz said. "Coming out to the ranch is a nice way to get away from the chaos of other people and the chaos of town.”
She also likes sharing the ranch way of life with her daughter, Samantha. As often as possible, her siblings, Amie and Shawn and their families make the trek as well.
“I think working out here taught us all a good work ethic,” Fahrenholz said.
Growing up, Fahrenholz and her siblings were actively involved in 4-H and attending South Dakota Farmers Union camp. When her kids were young, Deb Harwood served as the County Education director and helped organize the camps.
“I always say I married into Farmers Union,” she said.
Deb Harwood explains that Steve’s parents, Richard and Pat, were active Farmers Union members, so Steve and his siblings all participated in the youth leadership programming Farmers Union offered. Steve received the Torchbearer honor in 1975, and Fahrenholz and her siblings did as well. Today, Tamie carries on the tradition, serving as the District 5 Education director.
The Harwoods said they have remained active in the Farmers Union because, especially during tough times, it is good to know they have a voice. In 2018, the couple traveled to Washington, D.C. to visit with congressional leaders and staff about the challenges facing South Dakota’s ranchers. They asked for country-of-origin labeling.
“If we don’t push for policy changes that will help cattle producers, it won’t happen,” Harwood said.