Union Center family honored by SD Farmers Union

UNION CENTER | There was a time, when his dad was growing up, that there were a lot of Harwoods ranching in Meade County. The family’s roots go back to early 1900s homesteads. Today, Steve Harwood is the last Harwood ranching.

And it’s not because he’s had an easy go of it.

“We about starved to death in the ’80s,” Harwood said.

He recalls the spring storm that wiped out 75% of his calf crop. It was the calving season of 1984. Harwood had just invested in several heifers, expanding the cow herd he’d been slowly building since childhood.

“The loan was 18% interest, and the bank made you renew the loan every six months," Harwood said. "I had to borrow to pay the interest. You wonder how you kept going.”

“There were a lot of young couples out here who had to leave during that time,” adds Steve’s wife and ranching partner, Deb. Together, the couple raised three children, weathering the ups and downs on their Union Center ranch.

“Steve is a good manager,” Deb said. “He is very good with budgeting. He knows what his expenses are.”

But even a good manager has a tough time making ends meet in the current cattle market, Harwood said.