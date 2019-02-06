Here are some of the event highlights in the next month in Deadwood. For more information, visit deadwood.com/events.
Feb. 8: Calamity's Shindig. Deadwood History's fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. Tickets are $40; purchase at deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800
Feb. 10: February Freeze 5K Fun Walk/Run. Registration from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on race day at Founder's Park. Long-sleeved shirts available for $20. Call 755-8208 for more information.
Feb. 14 & 16, March 9 & 23: "Who Killed Nelly?" Murder mystery dinner theater. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and are available at Deadwood1876Theater.com or 580-5799.
Feb. 16: Sacred Mountain Gala. Fundraiser to benefit Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, a nonprofit near Deadwood that helps military members and first responders. Event includes dinner, silent and live auctions and speakers. 5 p.m., the Lodge at Deadwood. For more information, call 584-5040 or (406) 891-0024.
Feb. 16: Chinese New Year celebration. Students in grades K-6 are invited to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center to celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the pig. They will create a craft, eat Chinese style food and have a red envelope ceremony. 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required; call Amanda Brown 578-1657.
Deadwood Mountain Grand
All tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office — The Company Store — or at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-1188.
Feb. 17: Clay Walker
Multi-platinum country music artist Clay Walker will bring his brand of high-energy country back to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 17. His hit singles include “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die,” “If I Could Make Living,” “This Woman and This Man” and “Rumor Has It.” The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $44, depending on seats.
Feb. 23: Rodney Carrington
Comedian Rodney Carrington will return to Deadwood on Feb. 23. After developing his own record label called Laughter’s Good Records, he released an album of new songs and material titled “Laughter’s Good,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Overall Comedy Charts. He has also recorded “Rodney Carrington Live, C’mon Laugh You Bastards” and “The Hits.” His latest album “Here Comes the Truth” is available on iTunes and Google Play. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59.
March 2: Reza
Internationally known illusionist and entertainer Reza will bring his "Edge of Illusion: show to Deadwood on March 2. A Brookings, S.D., native, Reza is known for combining grand scale illusions with an artistic and personal touch. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30.