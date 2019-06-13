The hamlet of Vale, located one mile east of Highway 79, roughly halfway between Sturgis and Newell, celebrated its sweet sugar beet heritage with a parade, potluck lunch and games on Sunday.
According to Vale historian Ken Wetz, Swedish immigrant Andrew Rosander founded Vale, named for its location in a valley, in 1881 with construction of a store and post office, the third post office in Butte County near the banks of Cottonwood Creek just north of the present location of the town.
In 1885, he built a two-story hotel, post office and store, which remained in use until it was destroyed by fire in 1937.
He also built the first flour mill in Butte County powered by water flowing in the Belle Fourche River, built a private irrigation system on Cottonwood Creek, and dug an artesian well as a water supply for the town.
The town was platted in 1905, with many of the streets named after members of Rosander’s family. He died in 1910.
The first school opened in Vale in 1889. Another school was built in 1914 and became the only rural high school in western South Dakota.
Vale’s high school mascot, the Beetdiggers, was in homage to the area’s production of sugar beets for the U & I Sugar factory in Belle Fourche, which opened in 1927.
The town also celebrated its sugar beet heritage with Sugar Days, with a parade, contests for digging and topping sugar beets, dances and the crowning of a sugar queen.
Sugar Days waned after the factory’s closing in 1964.
The high school closed in 1967, with a grade school operating until 1983.
Vale High School athletes won many conference championships in football, basketball and track.
The boys basketball team advanced to the state Class B tournament in 1934, placing eighth, and again in 1964, finishing third. The 1930 girls basketball team won the Black Hills championship.
The completion of Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman Dam) supplies irrigation to the Vale area for the growing of alfalfa hay and corn to support the raising of cattle, dairy cattle and sheep.