Vale Fire Department receives federal grant

VALE | The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $70,000 in the Vale Fire Department to purchase equipment that will benefit 400 rural Butte County residents, the agency announced recently.

“This funding is centered around safety and providing essential services to the community of Vale. Having access to quality, dependable equipment will assist the fire department in executing their jobs safely and efficiently, saving property and lives,” said USDA Rural Development South Dakota State Director Julie Gross. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Trough the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, the Vale Fire Department will use a $40,000 loan and a $30,000 grant to assist the department in purchasing a Type 6 brush truck to provide fire and emergency services throughout a 170-square-mile area. This federal funding is the fourth loan/grant the Department has received through USDA Rural Development.