Vale Fire Department receives federal grant

VALE | The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $70,000 in the Vale Fire Department to purchase equipment that will benefit 400 rural Butte County residents, the agency announced recently.
“This funding is centered around safety and providing essential services to the community of Vale. Having access to quality, dependable equipment will assist the fire department in executing their jobs safely and efficiently, saving property and lives,” said USDA Rural Development South Dakota State Director Julie Gross. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Trough the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, the Vale Fire Department will use a $40,000 loan and a $30,000 grant to assist the department in purchasing a Type 6 brush truck to provide fire and emergency services throughout a 170-square-mile area. This federal funding is the fourth loan/grant the Department has received through USDA Rural Development.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
In South Dakota, interested parties should contact Tim Potts, Community Programs Director at tim.potts@usda.gov or 605-858-6678 for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants for a detailed overview of the application process.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!