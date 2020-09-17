Visit Spearfish deals with pandemic, major budget cut

SPEARFISH | The tourist season in the Northern Hills has brought a mixed bag of success for Visit Spearfish, the nonprofit organization deemed to provide marketing services for the community.
Executive Director Mistie Caldwell said Tuesday the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused some struggle early on, but slowly rebounded.
"Tourism season has been different, but successful — in light of COVID-19," Caldwell said. "One of the largest drivers of visitation to Spearfish is the easy access to, and availability of, outdoor recreational options. From the DC Booth National Historic Fish Hatchery to the nearly 8 miles of recreational path through town, and of course Spearfish Canyon, there were many options available in Spearfish that naturally lend themselves to appropriate social distancing."
But the future is a bit unclear for Visit Spearfish, which was founded in 2009 to replace the city's visitor's and convention bureau.
Since its establishment, the city of Spearfish has provided grant funding through a hospitality tax. That funding, records show, comprises 60% of Visit Spearfish's operating budget. In 2019, the city provided a $196,000 grant prior to a cut in June set on by the pandemic.
But when Caldwell applied for the hospitality tax grant for next year, the city cut out the funding for Visit Spearfish.
Last week, the city provided a one-time infusion of $125,000 to help Visit Spearfish finish out the fiscal year. But no additional funding from the hospitality tax will be provided to the organization.
"Visit Spearfish experienced a drastic budget reduction in 2021," Caldwell said Tuesday. "We will work with what we have and do the best we can with those dollars."
The city of Spearfish allocated the hospitality tax funds to the new city-owned soccer and softball fields under construction.
Although Visit Spearfish will still receive funding from the hotel occupancy tax, the cut from the hospitality tax will be difficult to absorb, Visit Spearfish Board President Mark Kazmer wrote in a letter.
"For the city to turn its back on the DMO that has successfully marketed the area for 12 years is a slap in the face to every one of the tourism affected business owners and managers and the importance you have in the community," Kazmer wrote.
Still, Caldwell is optimistic for the remainder of the year with the double whammy of a funding cut and a global pandemic.
"Many events have still happened — people are willing to put precautions in place and to encourage participants to consider CDC and DOH guidelines as the choose to participate in these events," she said.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
