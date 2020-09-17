Visit Spearfish deals with pandemic, major budget cut

Last week, the city provided a one-time infusion of $125,000 to help Visit Spearfish finish out the fiscal year. But no additional funding from the hospitality tax will be provided to the organization.

"Visit Spearfish experienced a drastic budget reduction in 2021," Caldwell said Tuesday. "We will work with what we have and do the best we can with those dollars."

The city of Spearfish allocated the hospitality tax funds to the new city-owned soccer and softball fields under construction.

Although Visit Spearfish will still receive funding from the hotel occupancy tax, the cut from the hospitality tax will be difficult to absorb, Visit Spearfish Board President Mark Kazmer wrote in a letter.

"For the city to turn its back on the DMO that has successfully marketed the area for 12 years is a slap in the face to every one of the tourism affected business owners and managers and the importance you have in the community," Kazmer wrote.

Still, Caldwell is optimistic for the remainder of the year with the double whammy of a funding cut and a global pandemic.

"Many events have still happened — people are willing to put precautions in place and to encourage participants to consider CDC and DOH guidelines as the choose to participate in these events," she said.

