BELLE FOURCHE | Keith Franke steps out on his deck each morning and takes in a verdant vista of lush green grasses, framed by the Black Hills to the west and south, the fragrance of sweet clover heavy in the air.
"I say to myself, if this is what heaven is like, then that's where I want to be," Franke said. "I know it's going to be beautiful."
However beautiful the green pastures are now, this year’s abundant moisture has been bounty and bane for area hay producers.
Hay is growing and growing, with producers expecting at least three cuttings of the livestock forage on both dry and irrigated land.
It’s beautiful,” Franke said of the freshly cut alfalfa on his place east of Belle Fourche on Highway 212. “The biggest problem is we can’t do nothing with it.”
Vexing the first cutting of hay has been winter weather, snow and cold temperatures extending well into spring and delaying the start of the growing season by nearly a month.
Even with that first cutting on the ground, continued rainfall is hampering baling operations.
"We can't get it dry," Franke said.
Binding the hay into bales before it has properly dried encourages the growth of mildew. Wet bales can also be ruined with the generation of internal heat, like compost.
Round bales will shed rainfall better than large square bales, which must be covered with tarps to prevent damage.
This year marks the second straight year for a strong hay crop. Franke still has a stock of last year's hay as insurance, just in case hail ruins this year's crop.
Franke and his son Brian were able to bale some of his most recently cut alfalfa before another 3/4-inch of rain inundated his fields again Tuesday night. Rainfall soaked the hay left on the ground.
"That's not going to be very good hay," he said.
More rain was forecast again Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Two years ago, drought conditions cut the number of bales per acre to a fraction, with livestock operations forced to cull their herds or pay premium prices to buy forage.
“We bought every bit of hay two years ago and it was dry nationwide,” Franke said.
The second cutting of hay emerging now could be a saving crop for the season.
"That's going to be our profit if we can get it off," he said.
Another by-product of the rainy spring is an explosion of pale yellow sweet clover covering fields and hillsides, and filling the air with its heavy fragrance.
Franke is concerned with the low number of bees pollinating the abundant clover.
“If we had bees like we had years ago, that would be some of the best honey you ever had,” he said.
Still, Franke is enjoying the deep green pastures and hills that surround his place. Early July is usually when the cool spring growing season gives way to summer heat, turning green to brown.
For now he enjoys watching his sheep graze their way across a pasture in the mornings.
“It’s a green as I have ever seen it,” Franke said. "It’s just beautiful.”