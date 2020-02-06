What if we stopped talking about science?

“This has been an era of giving-and-sharing information. Shutting down news on scientific procedures would affect the basic human right to access the information, and even more so, benefit from the outcomes of important research and experiments,” Caton-Rosser said.

“Losing science communication in every form would dramatically lessen our understanding of our place in the universe, but also how we live our daily lives,” said Constance Walter, communications director at Sanford Lab. “From our earliest days, we’ve needed to communicate in order to make healthy choices about what we eat and how we heal. In the broadest terms, we would not have the knowledge we need to make informed, day-to-day decisions.”

Science would become faceless

Science communicators do more than distill facts from scientific publications. They bring the faces behind the research to the forefront of the story. Today, you can read about the bee whisperer who taught her hive basic mathematics, the blossoming research communities of Latin America, and a researcher whose legacy influenced the field of dark matter.