LEAD | Installing a crosswalk on a downtown street would seem to be a simple issue, but the Lead City Commission, the South Dakota Department of Transportation and concerned business owners and citizens in the mile-high Black Hills community have found the issue to be far from an easy fix.
“It’s a lot more complicated than that,” said city administrator Mike Stahl.
The heart of the issue is a two-block long decorative handrail installed on the north of Main Street during a 2014-2015 rebuilding of the road, which also serves as state Highway 85.
Reconfiguring the roadway left a big step up to the sidewalk level along several businesses, with the handrail installed for safety reasons.
Locked gates are in place along the handrail to allow for freight deliveries or trash pickup, but business owners have complained the handrail prevents pedestrian traffic from crossing the street from available parking stalls on the south side of the street.
After discussion of the need for another crosswalk spread over three successive city commission meetings last fall, the city commission approved a crosswalk to be located between the Black Hills Mining Museum at 323 West Main St., and the Hearst Library at 315 West Main St.
Because of the change in elevation for the north side of the street, ramps for wheelchair access will need to be included in the design. To maintain pedestrian visibility for motorists, up to three parking spaces would be lost on the south side of the street.
Making up those lost parking spaces along with loading zones for the businesses along the street remains an issue, along with pedestrian safety even with the crosswalk installed.
Jordan Sewell, owner and operator of Gold Mine Pizzeria at 312 West Main St., said he often sees pedestrians climb over or under the handrail to cross the street.
“One day someone’s going to jump that fence and get hit by a car. There’s no doubt in my mind. I sit and watch it every day,” Sewell said.
Sewell and other supporters attempted to petition the city to allow the issue of a second crosswalk to be placed on the city’s April 9 municipal election ballot.
Sewell said he obtained more than the required number of signatures needed — 93, he said — but the petitions were denied by the city and the secretary of state’s office.
Stahl said petition-gatherers didn’t use the proper forms, which are required to include an explanation of the issue at the top of each page and the signature of the petition circulators at the bottom.
“None of that was in any way, shape or form acceptable,” Stahl said. “I conferred with the secretary of state’s office and we concurred that it was not an acceptable petition.”
Stahl said the new single crosswalk is set to be built later this year.
"I really believe that when this new crosswalk is put in that everybody will think ‘this is just fine. This is more than enough,’” he said.
But Sewell, while disappointed his petition drive wasn’t successful in getting the issue on the municipal ballot this year, said he plans to keep trying for another crosswalk.
“It seems that we have to re-assess and go right back to it, figure out what the issues are, and go from there,” Sewell said. “We had over 100 signatures. We had an incredible amount of support,”
“If we have to wait a year, we’ll wait a year. If we can do it earlier, we’ll do it earlier,” Sewell said. “We’re not going to give up on it.”