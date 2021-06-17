White-nose syndrome found in Devils Tower bats

Wildlife researchers have confirmed the presence of white-nose syndrome in bats at Devils Tower National Monument.

Officials said that while this is the first confirmation of WNS in Wyoming, the fungus that causes WNS was potentially detected in southeast Wyoming as early as 2018.

According to a news release, biologists from the University of Wyoming discovered evidence of WNS during surveys completed in early May 2021, when they captured and sampled bats to test for the fungus. The work was in collaboration with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department as part of an ongoing regional surveillance project funded by the National Park Service.

The samples were sent to the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab where they detected the presence of the fungus on four of the 19 bats tested. Additional samples from these bats were sent to the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center which confirmed WNS in both bat species.

The presence of WNS in Wyoming is not a surprise for wildlife managers. The disease was confirmed in the Black Hills in 2018, and more recently in a dead bat found in Fallon County, Montana in April 2021.