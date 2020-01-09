Whitewood coming out of the shadows

The first two townhouses are nearing completion and are spoken for. One will be occupied by a new city police officer with a large family, Chiller said.

Other townhouses await the clearing of the remainder of the block, next to the old Whitewood Elementary School, now an Arts Center.

Other efforts to address a real shortage of affordable housing in Whitewood include the purchase of dilapidated properties for demolition, with construction of small 1,250 square-foot single level homes planned.

“Part of the vision that makes us different is that we have this housing issue that has to be tackled at the same time as the employment issue,” Chiller said.

“If we want to bring in new businesses here — and we are actively looking to bring them in — then we must make sure those new workers have a place to live as much as we can,” he said.

Another key area of focus is the transformation of the old Whitewood Campground into a technical, business and industrial park.

The hilltop campground has been a sore spot for the town, sitting empty and unused since an aborted attempt to open as a concert venue for the 75th Sturgis motorcycle rally in 2015.