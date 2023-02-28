A 40-year-old Whitewood man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash east of Spearfish last week.

Michael Richardson, Jr. was the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in the early hours of Feb. 22 when it lost control and struck a concrete pillar for the Exit 17 overpass.

Richardson was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The time of the actual crash has not been determined.