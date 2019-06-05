Cranking country music, classic motorcycles, western re-enactors, gold panning on historic Main Street and the 11th Annual National DockDogs Competition are all on tap for Deadwood’s Wild Bill Days June 14-15, signaling this Black Hills town’s return to the summer season.
"We’ll transform Main Street into an outdoor amphitheater for two days of world-class entertainment,” said Deadwood Chamber Director Lee Harstad, whose organization stages the annual western festival. “The Trial of Jack McCall, Wild Bill’s murderer, will be on the Main Street stage, along with karaoke championships and top regional acts, as well as country music legends Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Tracy Byrd.”
Harstad also noted that the popular Wild Bill Days celebration has only grown over the years to include a wide variety of activities that trip the triggers of virtually every visitor.
“This year, there’s also the second assembly of the Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic, which includes a poker run and premium parking, and a hands-on gold panning set-up, right on Main Street,” he said. “The always popular Dock Dogs competition is also back, along with True West editor Bob Boze Bell who will talk about Wild Bill and the Wild West. Add in the Wild Bill Car Auction and many of Deadwood’s businesses providing a wide range of entertainment too, and we’ve got ourselves one heck of a weekend in store.”
Friday night’s free Main Street concert features the sounds of Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye in the midst of their Roots & Boots Tour, while Saturday night’s performance boasts Tracy Byrd. Harstad said the acts have had resounding success.
You have free articles remaining.
“Headlining on the Main Street Stage each night will be a group of country music greats that together have amassed 10 number 1 hits, 54 top 10 hits and 129 songs on the Billboard charts,” he said. “That’s pretty impressive, and it’s all free. There’s not many places to watch world-class entertainment that compare to being smack dab on Deadwood’s Main Street.”
But Wild Bill Days is more than just music. The popular DockDogs Big Air Competition begins at 11 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and runs throughout the afternoon, as well as on Saturday. Author Bob Boze Bell, who wrote “The Illustrated Life and Times of Wild Bill Hickok," will provide the inside skinny on the western gunfighter during his talk on the lawn of the Historic Adams House at noon on Friday. At 10:30 that evening, the 6th Annual Deadwood Midnight Cowboy Run 5K gets under way.
On Saturday, the Treasures, Trash & Cash city-wide rummage sale begins at 8 a.m. in Deadwood, Lead and Central City, while the Wild Bill Days Classic Car Auction begins at 10 a.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, featuring nearly 70 classic cars, pickups, street rods, resto mods, rat rods, convertibles, cruisers, custom Harleys and more. The Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic kicks off its poker run at 10 a.m., traveling the scenic byways of the Black Hills for most of the day.
“Wild Bill Days is a kick-off to the summer season, one that we are all longing for after this all-too-lengthy winter,” Harstad said. “You can stand in the footsteps of Wild West legends on Deadwood’s Historic Main Street as we pay tribute to one of Deadwood’s most famous characters – Wild Bill Hickok – and revel in top entertainment and activities for the whole family. Deadwood’s guests and fans want to be entertained, learn about our town’s history, take in our great shops, saloons, hotels, restaurants and casinos, and generally have as much fun as possible. And Wild Bill Days is the time to do it.”
For a complete schedule of event activities, visit deadwood.com and click on “Events.”